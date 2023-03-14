The Lodi Fire and Police departments are set to receive much-needed equipment this week, if approved by city leaders.
The Lodi City Council will consider two items on its consent calendar Wednesday night that will provide the fire department with a new chest compression device, and the police department with a variety of equipment over the next three years.
According to Wednesday’s staff report, the city will purchase a Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assisted System, more commonly known as a LUCAS 3, chest compression device from Stryker Medical for $25,000.
There will be no fiscal impact to the city, according to staff, as the purchase will be made possible through a donation from the Lodi Fire Foundation.
The LUCAS device, according to www.stryker.com, maintains a patient’s chest compressions during transport to medical centers.
The device is placed around the torso so a patient is lying flat against a back plate and the compression component is directly above the chest during transport.
It weighs a total of 17.3 pounds and can be carried by firefighter paramedics in a case that is worn like a backpack, according to Stryker’s website.
Staff said the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of 47 LUCAS devices in 2020, of which Lodi firefighters received four the following year.
The devices were placed on the department’s frontline fire engines. This newest device will be placed on Truck 2051, equipping all of the front-line apparatus with the chest compression unit, staff said.
The council is also set to approve a three-year contract with LC Action Policy Supply of San Jose to provide the police department with a variety of equipment, including body armor vests, duty belts, holsters, flashlights, batons, and weapons.
The equipment is expected to cost no more than $100,000 during those three years, according to the staff report.
About 40 vests will expire within the year and must be replaced, staff said, and the department will also have ongoing vest and equipment needs for new officers, as well as equipment damaged in the line of duty.
Staff said LC Action Police Supply was found to be the most cost-effective, responsive, and guaranteed a quicker delivery.
The council will also undertake a public hearing to consider future solid waste collection rates for residential customers.
The council is no longer accepting public comments via Zoom or telephone, so you must be present to speak about the proposed rates.
Written comments related to an agenda item or non-agenda item can be mailed or hand-delivered to the City Clerk’s Office or emailed to councilcomments@lodi.gov.
Public comments submitted by email, mail, or hand-delivered are forwarded to the council. Written public comments will not be read aloud during the meeting, but will be included in the final record.
Because the two items are part of Wednesday’s consent calendar, they will not be discussed unless they are removed by a council member or member of the public.
Wednesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St. The meeting will also be live-streamed online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
