LODI — At 2 a.m. Sunday, Lodi police officers responded to reports that a person had been shot on the 00 block of South Main Street.
Upon arrival, officers found a 58-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the Lodi Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was shot after entering into an argument with two occupants of a passing vehicle, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
Officers were told that the occupants also shot at two other people walking in the area after the first shooting, but those victims were not struck by gunfire, police said.
An investigation is ongoing.
Free computer classes at Lodi Public Library
LODI — The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., is offering free classes in the Computer Learning Center in September. Each daily session runs about 2 1/2 hours. Advance registration is required, and seating is limited. For more information, email CLCsignup@gmail.com or call the library on 209-333-5554.
• Computer Basics — Sept. 1 at 12:30 p.m., and Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
• Microsoft Windows Essentials — Sept. 6 and 7 at 10 a.m.
• Internet Essentials — Sept. 7 at 12:30 p.m.
• Email Essentials — Sept. 8 at 12:30 p.m.
• PowerPoint for Special Events — Sept. 12 at 10 am.
• File Management Essentials — Sept. 14 to 15 at 12:30 p.m.
Home Church opens enrollment for classes
LODI — The Home Church, 11451 West Lane, invites the public to a new mid-week class that will help participants mature as Christians and teach how to face difficulties in life.
There are three new classes this semester: “First Steps — Establishing Biblical Direction for New(ish) Christians,” “Perfect Ending — Why your eternal future matters today” and “The Bible and Science — Exciting ways that science supports and confirms God’s Word.”
This is also the last chance to enroll for the Faith Bible Institute, which is a through-the-Bible course for every Christian! Register at www.fbiclass.com.
Youngsters in the sixth through 12th grades will learn about God’s hand through history and will enjoy a great music program. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade will take part in the fun at All Stars Bible Club, where they will learn about Jesus through crafts, games, Bible stories, songs and more.
For more information, visit www.thehomechurch. net, email officethc@aol. com or call 209-339-7333.
