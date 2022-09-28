Jeremy Duncan is one of three parents running for Lodi Unified School District’s Board of Education this fall who have branded themselves “Lions For Lodi.”
According to www.votelions4lodi.com, the group has proclaimed it will “protect and defend children in the community” while “promoting and encouraging complete transparency for parents.”
Duncan, owner of Rightway Tax Solutions, is running for the Area 4 seat currently held by board vice president Courtney Porter.
He said he is running for the board because he loves Lodi and will be a courageous advocate for children, parents and teachers at the district.
“I have no political ambitions or conflicts of interest,” Duncan said. “My entire career has been outside the domain of public education which I believe will provide something this board has been lacking; a capable outsider. I have school age children (in the) sixth and eighth grades. As such, my experiences, concerns and frustrations are shared with the community I would be serving.”
Duncan said his business acumen makes him the best candidate for the Area 4 seat. He began Rightway Tax Solutions 10 years ago, and said that in that time, he has seen double-digit growth with nominal increases in his operating costs.
“We keep it lean and mean by focusing on process and efficiency,” he said. “I believe my business experience would be an asset to the district.”
If elected, Duncan said he will encourage parents to become more involved with the district and board to better meet the needs of the students enrolled.
He added he would defend and respect all parents rights, particularly when it comes to medical decisions for their child.
In addition, Duncan said he will make sure politics and special interests do not dictate district policy.
“Ensuring education is apolitical focused on instilling the building blocks for lifelong learning, reinforcing concepts of good citizenship, promoting community values and preparing children to live more successful lives,” he said.
Duncan believes parents should take a more active role in their child’s education, both on and off campus, stating they are the ultimate authority on what is best for students.
However, he noted teachers are the backbone of the educational system. He would like to see a more appropriate student-to-teacher ratio in the classroom.
A Lodi native, Duncan has been married to his wife for 16 years, and they have two children. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business in 2006 from California State University Stanislaus, and went to work in sales at Petz Enterprises, a software company shortly thereafter.
He remained at the company until 2013, when he co-founded Rightway Tax Solutions.
