About a month and a half ago, Larry and Tony Hamilton had a visitor at their Lodi business, All Save Energy. An employee with the City of Galt was there to inquire about a 35-foot statue depicting local Pearl Harbor survivor U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Delton “Wally” E. Walling.
Last December, the statue honoring the 98-year-old Walling was unveiled — with an accompanying animated light display and audio and visual effects used to reenact a portion of the attack on Pearl Harbor — in a field just south of Lodi.
Walling died shortly after the ceremony honoring him, and the “Wally” statue was stored away at the Hamilton’s business.
But the statue had attracted much fanfare, so when Galt officials started organizing an event to honor first responders following the cancellation of the traditional Fourth of July celebration, they thought the statue would make for a great grand finale.
“It was certainly an honor,” Tony Hamilton said of the city’s interest in featuring Wally. “My dad — I think it helped bring closure for him. He had a pretty significant attachment to Wally.”
After sitting in storage for more than half a year, Hamilton said the statue needed some structural repairs and new lights before it was ready to be erected and displayed at Galt’s “Lights for Heroes” event. Hamilton also had to update the program running the display.
The display can be viewed from 8:30 to 10 p.m. today and Saturday at the Galt Market grounds, 610 Chabolla Ave., Galt. The light and audio show will run on a loop every 10 minutes.