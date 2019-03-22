Lodi eateries to celebrate 5 years with party

Porters Pub and Smack Pie Pizza plan to celebrate their five-year anniversaries with a community block party in Downtown Lodi on Saturday.
The owners of both establishments — Vicki Snell and daughter Krysta Pleyte of Smack Pie Pizza, and Siblings Shae and Scott Porter of Porters Pub — thought a block party would be a great way to celebrate the major milestone.
Smack Pie Pizza allows customers to create individual custom pizzas, offering a variety of different toppings for customers to choose from.
Porters Pub is a classic gastro-pub-styled restaurant that offers more than 40 craft brews and beers along with nearly 25 wines. Porters Pub serves up a variety of classic American cuisine, including freshly made burgers, salads, sandwiches and garlic fries.
“In 2014, both of our restaurants opened on March 21, so it made sense to do something together,” Snell said. “We also wanted to mark this event by celebrating with the community, and thank them for the support.”
The block party has been a six weeks in the making. The plans required owners of both eateries to get permits from the city and police department, to enable portions of West Walnut and South School streets to be blocked to traffic during the event.
Snell also had to procure a special event ABC license to sell and serve alcohol at the block party.
“This is an event that the whole family can enjoy,” she said. “We will have large Jenga sets, Connect-4, cornhole, a photo booth and live music.”
The music for the evening will be a combination of live music by local band Acoustic Measures and mixed music by DJ Scurry.
Both eateries will offer special promotions for people who attend the party. Porters Pub will offer $5 pints, and Smack Pie will offer $6 specialty pizzas.
The block party will be held on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The free event is open to the public.