LODI — A Lodi resident discovered someone had vandalized trees at Lodi Lake Park on Friday, one of which was marred with a racial slur.
The culprits used black spray paint to write the slur, as well as a face with crossed out eyes on another tree.
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services director Christina Jaromay said the trees were covered later in the day.
“Vandalism has been an ongoing issue in parks and the city as a whole,” Jaromay said. “In the nature area when trees in particular are vandalized, we have the trees power spayed to remove the graffiti or temporarily sprayed over until we can have them power washed.”
Jaromay said it is unknown who vandalized the trees.
— Wes Bowers
Local olive companies win big in Fresno
FRESNO — The Big Fresno Fair announced the winners of the eighth annual San Joaquin Valley Olive Oil Competition on Friday.
The competition is open to all olive oil producers in California, with products made from their 2022 olive harvest. A total of 63 entries from 27 different olive oil producers from throughout the state entered this year.
Lodi’s Corto Olive Co. took Best of Show for its Yuzo Citrus in the Flavored Olive Oil category.
Gold Medal winners from the Lodi area:
• Citrus Flavored Olive Oil — Corto Olive Co. Yuzo Citrus.
• Citrus Flavored Olive Oil — Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Lavish Lime.
• Citrus Flavored Olive Oil — Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Blood Orange.
• Pepper Flavored Olive Oil — Corto Olive Co. Calabrian Chili.
• Other Flavored Olive Oil — Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Jalapeno Garlic.
Local Silver Medal winners:
• Spanish Singles EVOO — Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
• Italian Blends — Colomba Bianca Frantoio/Mission.
• Herbal Flavored Olive Oil — Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Bountiful Basil.
• Herbal Flavored Olive Oil — Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Rustic Rosemary.
• Pepper Flavored Olive Oil — Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Hot Virgin Jalapeno.
• Other Flavored Olive Oil — Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Guilty Garlic.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin supes seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions:
• Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council — One member.
• Veterans Advisory Commission — One Director of Veterans Administration Palo Alto Health Care System nominee.
• Workforce Development Board — One adult and education literacy representative, one at-large business representative and two youth education/local education agency representatives.
The deadline to submit applications is June 30. Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Aug. 8 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton; online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees; by emailing committees@sjgov.org; or by calling 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
