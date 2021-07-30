Like many events that involved large groups coming together, the annual National Night Out campaign was canceled last year due the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as Gov. Gavin Newsom re-opened the state last month and lifted lockdowns, the yearly event to raise crime prevention awareness will make a return to Lodi’s city streets next week.
On the evening of Aug. 3, Lodians will come together at neighborhood block parties for National Night Out to promote partnerships with the police, celebrate camaraderie, and send a message to criminals that residents will not tolerate their activities.
The City of Lodi has been participating in National Night Out since 1985, a year after its creation by National Association of Town Watch.
Each year, residents host nearly 100 block parties and neighborhood gatherings, many of which receive visits from Lodi Police Department officers and Lodi Fire Department personnel, city council members and staff.
There were 80 parties in 2019, ranging from small get-togethers with a handful people, to large gatherings of a half dozen households. Some larger parties rent bounce houses for youngsters and feature barbecues and pot lucks.
The San Joaquin County Horseman’s Association hosted a party at Robinson’s Feed, featuring a tae kwon do demonstration, dance lessons and a visit from the police department’s BATT unit.
National Night Out begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday and ends at 10 p.m. Those interested in having an officer or city official visit their party can email Sergeant Matt Latino at mlatino@lodi.gov.
To download a participation form, visit www.lodi.gov/327/National-Night-Out. If you would like to block off your street for the event, the city has waived fees and insurance requirements this year. However, encroachment permits are still required. You can download permits on the same webpage.
Traditionally held on the first Tuesday in August each year, National Night Out provides an opportunity to bring police and residents together to make neighborhoods safer and strengthen their relationships, according to www.natw.org.