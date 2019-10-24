LODI — A 28-year-old Lodi man is in custody after a nearly six-hour standoff with officers Tuesday night.
Lodi Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence report in the 200 block of South Stockton Street at about 6:30 p.m. that night, Lt. Fernando Martinez said.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male resident, who went back inside the home and refused to come out, Martinez said.
Officers with the department’s Special Weapons And Tactics unit were called to the scene, and because a woman and child were in the home, Martinez said a search warrant had to be obtained.
Martinez said officers entered the home to remove the man, who was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. He was booked into Lodi City Jail.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi won’t be affected by PG&E power shut-offs
LODI — The City of Lodi is not expected to be impacted by the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff event.
PG&E and Lodi Electric will continue to monitor this situation closely and will update its customers if new information becomes available.
The City of Lodi encourages customers to sign up for alert notifications at www.lodi.gov under the “Notify Me” button.
Additional information on how to prepare for an extended power outage can be found at www.lodi
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Chamber director honored at luncheon
LODI — Lodi Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership, Marina Narvarte, was recognized by the Filipino American National Historical Society Museum on Oct. 20 at the FANHS Award Luncheon, 337 E. Weber Ave., Stockton.
The Filipino American National Historical Society Museum reflects the many contributions that Filipino Americans have made towards the history of the United States of America.
— Oula Miqbel
Red Cross seeks blood and platelets donors
LODI — The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need.
Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well. The flu shot doesn’t affect blood donation eligibility.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
There will be a blood drive on Nov. 13 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hutchins Square Community Center, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi
— Oula Miqbel
See haunted house projects at McNair High
STOCKTON —Ronald E. McNair High School students will showcase their multi-media haunted houses on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon inside the campus library, 9550 Ronald E. McNair Way, Stockton.
Approximately 120 students worked together over the last month to create houses from horror and Halloween movies.
The sculpture class students used popsicle sticks and the computer science class students coded interactive sound, lights, and motion using circuit python code and microprocessors for the creation of the houses.
— Oula Miqbel
Hospice of San Joaquin to celebrate 40 years
STOCKTON — Hospice of San Joaquin celebrates it’s 40th anniversary with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 5 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Hospice of San Joaquin Stockton Campus, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton.
Hospice of San Joaquin is known for its Hospice House that opened in 2004, providing 24-hour nursing and compassionate personal care for patients enrolled in their hospice program who cannot remain in their homes.
— Oula Miqbel