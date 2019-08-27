The Woodbridge Fire Department didn’t start the fire but they kept it burning.
What started out as an emergency call to the Woodbridge Fire Department turned into a controlled burn of a nuisance property on North Ray Road west of Lodi on Saturday evening.
Firefighters were called to the scene after the west side of the property caught fire. As the fire spread to the north side of the property, firefighters contained the flames before it could spread into neighboring properties, Woodbridge Fire Chief Stephen Butler said.
“We have responded to calls about this property twice this year, and once last year,” Butler said.
The property is considered a nuisance property, due to the numerous calls received by the fire department.
“Owners of nuisance properties are given a notice by the county, and they are given 14 days to take care of their weeds. If owners don’t clear the weeds they are given an abatement notice,” Butler said.
A nuisance property is recognized as having hazardous weeds, vegetation and pyrophytic plants that ignite quickly, burn intensely and endanger public safety.
In an effort to reduce the risk of future fires on the same property, Woodbridge firefighters allowed the fire to burn through the potentially dangerous vegetation as part of a controlled burn.
When the fire department conducts a controlled burn, the owners of the property are fined by the county. The cost of fines are determined by the number of firefighters on-site and the cost of the equipment they use, according to Butler.
Controlled burns are usually conducted during cooler months when there is moisture in the air to ensure a fire can be contained. Most controlled burns are conducted during March and April, as long as the weather conditions are agreeable — with mild temperatures and moderate wind speeds — and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District permits it, according to Butler.
Following harrowing wildfires in recent years, more controlled fires have been conducted by firefighters to clear the leaf litter, pine needles, and scrub that fuel wildfire and consume saplings and low-level branches that would otherwise act as a ladder catapulting the flames of a fire.
“Controlled burns reduce the risk of properties being burned and other potential dangers if there is excess vegetation and weeds on a property,” Butler said.
The Woodbridge Fire Department had not conducted any other controlled burns in the county this year, but residents can file applications with the county to have the fire department use their properties for wildland training.