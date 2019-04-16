STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Ag Center will host Master Food Preserver class in the community room located at San Joaquin County Ag Center 2101 E Earhart Ave. in Stockton from 10:30 a.m. to noon today.
The class will focus on growing tomatoes and making salsas and preserving tomato products.
The Master Gardeners will be sharing methods and tips for a successful tomato harvest.
The class is free and is taught jointly by the certified UCCE Master Gardeners and Master Food Preservers.
To reserve your seat please call 209-953-6100 or visit http://sjmastergardeners.ucanr.edu/?newsitem=79293 to sign up.
— Oula Miqbel
Author to read from thriller at university
STOCKTON — On Wednesday April 17 the University of the Pacific will host author Tim Johnston who will read from his new literary thriller, “The Current” at the College of the Pacific at 3601 Pacific Ave. in Stockton from 7 to 9 p.m.
Johnston is a best-selling author and has written novels “Descent,” “Never So Green” and the story collection “Irish Girl.”
The stories of “Irish Girl” won an O. Henry Prize, the New Letters Award for Writers, and the Gival Press Short Story Award, while the collection itself won the 2009 Katherine Anne Porter Prize in Short Fiction.
Johnston’s stories have also appeared in New England Review, New Letters, The Iowa Review, The Missouri Review, Double Take, Best Life Magazine, and Narrative Magazine, among others.
Johnston will meet with guests after the reading and sign copies of books. The book reading is free and open to the public.
— Oula Miqbel