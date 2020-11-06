When 2020 began, Lodi Mayor Doug Kuehne said he was giddy with excitement and what the year would hold for the city.
“To start the new decade off as mayor of the city I love and have called home for 35 years,” he said. “Then a global pandemic started. And businesses were told that they temporarily had to close in preparation, mine included. Record numbers of people filed for unemployment. People across the world began to die by the thousands each day because of this virus. The scale of loss and common experience is something none of us have gone through in our lives.”
Speaking during the 2020 State of the City Address from the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds on Thursday night, Kuehne said along with the pandemic, the election and political division that ensued, the public death of George Floyd and deep scars of racism that led to massive civil unrest and Gov. Gavin Newsom releasing inmates at an unsustainable rate that exacerbated the growing homeless population in Lodi, only compounded things.
“At one point, the state had more than 500 fires burning at one time,” he said. “It was as if the whole state was engulfed with flame. My excitement began to fade. Then there were murder hornets and the disease-causing mosquitoes. To top it off, there was a shortage of coins. Could this year get any worse?”
Kuehne said excitement turned to a responsibility to listen to everyone’s fears and build constructive ways to move forward.
“I am incredibly proud of the strides for betterment in our city, that our city staff has made this year,” he said. “And yes, there is hope in the hard times.”
Despite the maladies that struck Lodi, as well as the rest of the country, Kuehne said the city was able to accomplish a lot of great things in 2020.
Those included the city council’s approval to rebuild Zupo Field, which was the victim of arson caused by two juveniles in 2019, as well the city’s completion of the Lockeford Street rehabilitation project, which repaved the thoroughfare from Cherokee Lane to Sacramento Street and featured new sidewalks, stop signs and parking stalls that created a new entry way to Downtown.
Kuehne highlighted local business Cepheid, which manufactured 7 million COVID-19 testing kits and shipped them world-wide for those in the health care industry to use on the frontlines of the pandemic. The company will soon be expanding with two new buildings at the former Blue Shield building in Reynolds Ranch, adding 500 jobs to Lodi’s labor force, he said.
In the coming year, the city will redesign the Turner Road and Highway 99 exit, building a roundabout there to improve two-way traffic and make the area safer for residents and students at nearby Lawrence Elementary School.
The city will be investing $1.9 million in state grant funds to rebuild Blakely Park, which includes a replacement restroom. The current one has been out of service since 2004 due to vandalism, he said. Other improvements include a pool renovation, new shade structures and updating the sports fields.
A new commuter rail station will be built on the southwest corner of Kettleman Lane and DeVries Road, and Kuehne said environmental impact work is about to get started on the project.
In Downtown Lodi, Kuehne was excited about Lodi Beer Company’s expansion project coming to a close, while Dancing Fox is drawing up plans for its own expansion. He also noted that Papapavlo’s will be opening its Lodi location soon, and the bowling alley on Lockeford Street will be ready to welcome customers in the coming months.
During the pandemic, five restaurants provided 178,493 meals to more than 400 seniors in Lodi through the Great Plates program. The program was made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stimulus Act, which provided $3.9 million in funding.
Kuehne also noted that Lodi had the first free COVID-19 testing site in San Joaquin County at the library, which is able to test 133 people a day. More than 12,000 tests have been administered there.
The city has also received state funding to place sanitizing stations and portable restrooms at Chapman Field to help address Lodi’s homeless situation.
“Our approach is three-fold when dealing with the homeless here in Lodi,” he said. “One: Educate. Offer and inform them of various resources that might help them. Two: Encourage. It takes 10 contacts before they will consider utilizing the resources available to them. Three: Enforce. If educating and encouraging is not effective, we do enforcement.”
Not only is the city addressing the current homeless population, Kuehne said, but it is helping the formerly homeless as well through the Harmony Homes project at Washington Street and Lodi Avenue.
Harmony Homes is a tiny home project that consists of four residences designated for graduates of the Salvation Army, Lodi House and other rehabilitation programs.
“The Lodi Homeless Committee determined a couple of years ago that we had a lack of transitional housing for these graduates. Once they completed their programs, they had nowhere to go. They need a place to stay for six to 12 months so they could save up enough money to get out on their own.”
The homes will not be free of charge, Kuehne said, as residents will pay a percentage of their income to stay there. The city received a $1.3 million grant to move the project forward, he said.
Budget-wise, the city’s fiscal year closed at $3.4 million over its target for funding reserves, and Measure L outperformed its annual estimate by $1.4 million.
“My friends, that is hope realized through the hard times in Lodi,” Kuehne said to close his address.