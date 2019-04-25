Don’t count on getting out of that parking ticket any time soon.
After the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday decided that marking car tires with chalk to track how long they had been parked violates the Fourth Amendment as a warrantless search, Lodi officials said they will continue policing parking in the same way.
As the 6th Circuit only covers Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, Lodi City Attorney Janice Magdich said the decision would not affect Lodi unless the 9th Circuit — which includes California — reaches a similar decision.
If that were to happen, Magdich said cities such as Lodi would have a much harder time regulating parking.
“It would only leave cities with the option to regulate parking with parking meters or some other mechanism to determine how long someone had been there,” Magdich said.
Aside from parking meters or similar methods of regulation, the only other option would be to allow people to park for free for as long as they want, Magdich said, which would harm businesses by depriving potential customers of parking spots.
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer agreed with Magdich.
Although some businesses downtown may not agree with parking time limits, Schwabauer believes most business owners do want some kind of time limit to prevent cars from “camping out” and taking up spaces that could be occupied by paying customers.
“If cars aren’t moving, then people aren’t spending money,” Schwabauer said.
Should the 9th Circuit reach a similar decision, Magdich said it would most likely not apply to tickets issued before the decision.
“It wouldn’t be retroactive because it would be from the decision time forward, but it would not surprise me to see folks making that argument,” Magdich said.