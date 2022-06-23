Lodi sees sharp rise in homeless population

Lodi’s unsheltered homeless population increased by at least 50% between 2019 and 2022, and it was the only city to see that demographic rise.
The San Joaquin County Continuum of Care released its 2022 Point-In-Time Count results this week, with Lodi reporting 208 homeless unsheltered individuals.
In 2019, a reported 139 homeless individuals were reported living on the city’s.
Lodi Committee on Homelessness member Johnny Coughran led the city’s PIT count in January. He said Wednesday the numbers were not surprising.
“Going into the count, we knew our numbers had increased and we were hoping to have at least 200 reflected in Lodi’s count,” he said. “At 208, we are pleased. (I want to) thank the volunteers again for the great showing on the day of the count and all of their hard work to make sure that we got an accurate count.”
Lodi Mayor Mark Chandler said results from previous PIT counts were most likely understated, and because the city had much better resources this year, there was a robust effort to get accurate numbers.
“It points to the urgency in enacting the measures the city has taken and the array of services available to the homeless from counseling to addiction services to job training,” he said. “It’s a work in progress, but I think the progress made has been significant.”
While the Point-In-Time Count is supposed to be conducted every two years, the 2021 count was not done due to COVID-19 restrictions.
And while all seven incorporated cities conducted their own counts in 2019, only Lodi, Tracy, Stockton and Manteca collected data on their unsheltered populations this past January.
A total of 2,319 homeless individuals were found to be living in the county this year, an increase from 1,558 reported in 2019.
Of those counted in January, 964 were sheltered and 1,355 were unsheltered, the CoC reported.
Elsewhere in the county, Stockton reported 893 unsheltered, while Manteca counted 129 and Tracy had 124.
Sheltered homeless individuals were not broken down by city location.
Stockton saw a 3% decline in its homeless unsheltered population since 2019, and Manteca saw a 41% decline. Tracy’s population dropped by 20%.
Coughran could not speak to why other cities’ populations declined, but said there could be a number of reasons why Lodi’s numbers climbed over the last two years.
“The problem has worsened across California, not just in Lodi or (San Joaquin County),” he said. “But I would say some main contributors would be the economical impact of COVID, inflation, and fentanyl.”
Adam Cheshire, San Joaquin County’s program administrator for homeless initiatives, said while numbers trended upward over the last three years, there seemed to be a few challenges related to organizing the 2022 count that partly explain the reduction in totals for cities such as Stockton, Manteca and Tracy.
For example, in 2022 there was no attempt to count in Lathrop, Escalon, Ripon, nor the unincorporated areas of the county, which in 2019 accounted for 125 homeless individuals,” he said. “There also seemed to be confusion about how to map encampments, which translated to confusion amongst volunteers when they went into the community to seek out those experiencing homelessness.”
Cheshire said probably the largest factor in decreased numbers in those three cities was COVID-19 and the ability of volunteers to participate and interview the homeless.
According to the report, the number of volunteers who signed up for the PIT this years decreased by 21% compared to 2019.
United Way of San Joaquin County and the CoC's Ad Hoc PIT Count Committee organized this year’s count, and had initially reported a total of 500 volunteers ready to help. However, only 315 arrived at meeting points in the four cities that conducted counts the day of the event.
“In Lodi, the number of volunteers compared to 2019 actually increased by 25% to nearly 100, which is why I believe the total counted in Lodi is probably the most accurate count the CoC was able to obtain in 2022,” Cheshire said. “As to why the Lodi community showed up, I would highlight the interest and willingness of the Lodi community to participate, and in particular the leadership of Kathryn Siddle, Johnny Coughran, and the entire Lodi Committee on Homelessness for their hard work and dedication going all the way back to their efforts to organize the 2021 count, which was ultimately delayed until 2022 due to the pandemic.”
Other key findings in this year’s PIT included that 66% of the county’s homeless were male, and 34% were female.
Some 69% are of Caucasian descent, 20% were of African American descent, and 3% are of Asian descent,
Another 30% identified as Hispanic or Latino, 2% identified as Native American, and 6% identify as multi-racial, the CoC said.
The count found that 48% contacted are “chronically homeless” while 75% reported they had only been homeless for at least a year.
In addition, 37% reported having “extremely low income,” 48% reported receiving non-cash benefits such as food stamps, and another 71% reported having access to medical insurance.
The CoC said 33% reported substance abuse problems, another 33% reported mental health issues, and 6% were military veterans. Another 11% were older than 62.
A total of 315 volunteers helped contact all 2,319 homeless individuals throughout the four cities that conducted counts this year.
Volunteers interviewed each individual and tracked information through surveys, which were then given to the CoC to help connect the homeless community with resources available to them.
Since the 2019 PIT count, Lodi and other cities have begun efforts to solve their homeless crises.
Last summer, the Lodi City Council approved building an access center at 712 N. Sacramento St. that will provide navigation services such as income advocacy, mental health and substance abuse treatment, as well as job readiness training.
It is anticipated construction on the project could take 18 months, so in the meantime, the city has partnered with Stockton’s Inner City Action to create a temporary homeless shelter near the access center site.
Last week, the City of Tracy announced it was accepting bids for construction of an emergency shelter currently under development at 370 Arbor Ave.
And in March, the City of Stockton issued a notice of request for project concepts and funding availability for a low-barrier shelter. A location for the project has not been identified.
The PIT count is mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine funding for continuums of care through the state of California.
And while the state has typically based its funding to contiuums of care through PIT counts results, Cheshire said it is unknown if Lodi’s higher numbers will result in more resources down the line.
“We would love to have a greater share of the resources,” Chandler said. “The city is doing a good job but we do need the shelter. And the city made a major investment in committing hundreds of thousands of dollars to ensure 24 hour security at and surrounding the access center.”
To view the complete PIT, visit www.sanjoaquincoc.org/point-in-time-sjc.
