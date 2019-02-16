Lodi students donate coffee to Travis Air Force Base

When Gary Xavier last visited Lodi in October 2018, the motivational speaker issued two challenges to the students of Lois E. Borchardt Elementary School: Perform 6,000 acts of kindness, and collect bags of coffee to donate to members of the U.S. military stationed away from home.
Xavier returned to Borchardt on Friday to learn that the students had collected 340 pounds of coffee that would be donated to airmen at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, and drew upon his experiences as a Marine sniper stationed overseas to illustrate the difference a gift as simple as a bag of coffee can make.
“There is nothing better than receiving something from home when you’re in a faraway place,” Xavier said during a Friday-morning assembly.
Xavier was joined by Staff Sgt. John Brownwood and Staff Sgt. George Gil, who traveled from Travis Air Force Base to collect the coffee which would be distributed to younger airmen stationed a the base — many of whom Brownwood said are living away from home for the first time in their lives.
“These little things that you do for us really brighten our day, so thank you so much,” Brownwood said. “We spent four or five years living away from our friends and families, and that little taste of home really made a difference.”
Brownwood and Gil both serve in the Air Force Security Forces, Brownwood said, flying on aircraft to anywhere in the world that the Air Force considers dangerous to protect important cargo or personnel.
“We, personally, work and go on missions for our community, and when the community thinks of us in return it feels amazing,” Brownwood said.
“It’s difficult being away from home,” Gil said. “You don’t see your family, you don’t see your friends, you’re far away. It can get lonely.”
During long deployments away from home, Brownwood said care packages and other gifts from civilians in the U.S. help remind him and his fellow servicemen and women that people are thinking of them.
“Especially coffee,” Brownwood said. “Everyone loves coffee when they get older.”
With the help of Borchardt’s Kindness Crew — a group of students that perform acts of kindness in their school and community named after Think Kindness, the non-profit organization Xavier works for — Brownwood and Gil loaded the 340 pounds of coffee into their car.
Bailey Moore, 11, a fifth-grade student and member of the Kindness Crew, was more than happy to have done her part to collect the coffee.
“It helps people. If they didn’t have coffee, then they could get some from the students here,” Moore said. “It makes me feel really good because you’re giving people something that they need.”
One of Moore’s fellow Kindness Crew members, 10-year-old Haroon Kahn, was proud that he and his classmates could do something to brighten the lives of the airmen.
“It feels good because you’re helping people who protect us, and it shows the country that a school with 800 students can do something for the people who serve this country.”
Cassandra Sotelo, Borchardt’s vice principal, said she was grateful her students had the opportunity to participate in the Think Kindness program as she watched them help the two airmen pack their car full of coffee.
“It shows them that there’s outreach that they can be involved in, even as kids,” Sotelo said. “We hope that gets ingrained in them and that they want to grow up to be good, kind people.”
Looking at the bags, boxes and buckets of coffee that took up every available space in the trunk and back seat of the car, Brownwood smiled as thought of how happy the coffee will make his fellow airmen.
“Little things like this show that we are all one community,” Brownwood said. “It means everything.”