After a baby was found alive in a Stockton dumpster on Tuesday, the San Joaquin County Administrator’s Office issued a press release on Wednesday reminding residents about the Safe Surrendered Baby Program.
According to a Tuesday article in the Stockton Record, two men found the baby in a dumpster at an apartment complex on the 5900 block of Village Green Drive in north Stockton.
Although Tuesday temperatures reached the triple digits, the baby is reportedly healthy and in the care of Child Protective Services.
California created the Safely Surrendered Baby Program in 2006 in response to an increase in infant deaths due to abandonment in unsafe locations. The program does the following:
• Allows the parent(s) or other person with legal custody to safely and confidentially surrender a baby
• Provides a safe place for babies
• Protects the parent(s) or other person with legal custody from prosecution for child abandonment
• Does not require that names be given when the baby is surrendered
• Allows the parent(s) or other person with legal custody 14 days to change their mind
When a baby is taken to a hospital or other safe surrender site (usually fire stations), an employee gives the parent or guardian and the baby matching identification bracelets in case the parent or guardian changes their mind.
For a list of designated safe surrender sites, visit www.sjchsa.org/Assistance/Childrens-Services/Safe-Sites.