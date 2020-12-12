While the surge in COVID-19 cases is spiking across the country, San Joaquin County health officials are reporting they are experiencing days in which 500 new cases are being reported in a 24-hour period.
“That first spike was a little more than a week ago and was really the first Monday after Thanksgiving,” Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s public health official, told San Joaquin County Supervisors on Tuesday.
“We believe people were getting tested in very high amounts in order to prepare traveling for Thanksgiving or in anticipation of seeing family and friends for Thanksgiving,” she said.
Park said county public health expected to see increased cases after the holiday, and Thanksgiving numbers were anticipated to continue being reported this week.
As of Friday, the county reported 31,720 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March, as well as 534 deaths. Friday’s new case report is an increase of 904 from Thursday.
According to the daily hospital report from the county’s Emergency Medical Services Agency, deaths from COVID-19 were averaging about five in a single 24-hour period over the last week.
There were six COVID-19 deaths in the county between Monday and Tuesday, as well as between Thursday and Friday, the EMSA reported.
According to county public health, seniors make up the majority of COVID-19 deaths at 68.9%, for a total of 368. However, seniors account for just 12% of cases in the county at 3,806.
Adults ages 50-64 account for 24% of deaths, or 128, while those ages 18-49 account for the remaining 7.1%, or 38. The 50-64 age group make up 19.1% of cases, or 6,058, while the 18-49 age group account for 59% of cases, or 18,715.
Men in the county make up 56.6% of COVID-19 deaths, or 302, while women account for the remaining 232.
However, women make up 52.9% of the total cases in the county, or 16,780.
The county’s Hispanic and Latino community continues to be the hardest hit by the virus, accounting for 41% of all deaths and 30.5% of all confirmed cases. That means 219 Hispanics and Latinos have succumbed to the virus, and 9,706 have tested positive.
The county’s white population is the next affected demographic, with 33.3% of the deaths, or 178, and 14.5% of cases, or 4,599.
Of the 534 reported deaths in the county, 242 suffered from diabetes as an underlying condition, accounting for 45.3%. Another 37.5% of those who have died from the virus also had cardiovascular disease, or 200 people.
As of Friday, the EMSA reported that Adventist Health Lodi Memorial was treating 42 patients for COVID-19, with nine of those in the intensive care unit. The number of patients at the hospital is the second highest in the county, behind St. Joseph’s Medical Center, which is treating 109 patients, with 26 in the ICU
A total of 267 people were being treated in seven hospitals throughout the county, which surpasses the peak of 262 patients on July 27.
On Tuesday, ESMA administrator Dan Burch said that Lodi Memorial had a total of 190 beds at the facility, but were only operating about 120 due to low staffing levels.
He said both Lodi Memorial and Dameron would be authorized to let paramedics inside the hospitals to help with the staffing shortages.
Lauren Nelson, spokeswoman for Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, said paramedic boards in California have changed the scope of work so paramedics can temporarily practice acute care during the pandemic.
She said the hospital was currently in the process of hiring paramedics for positions inside. It is unknown how many will be hired or when they will begin assisting staff, she said.
The state will be sending a handful of nurses to the hospital next week for added assistance as well, she said.
“We’re thankful for the additional support, which will assist in caring for more patients in the community,” she said. “This offers reinforcements for our employees who have been on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”