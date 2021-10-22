In a rare occurrence Wednesday night, the Lodi City Council voted to approve an item, then voted to discuss the item a second time.
Councilman Doug Kuehne had initially supported a proposal that would give city employees a $500 incentive to take the COVID-19 vaccine but later switched his vote, said employees have a choice to get vaccinated or wear masks, although there are consequences for not doing so.
The council initially voted 3-2 with Mayor Alan Nakanishi and Vice Mayor Mark Chandler dissenting.
Moments later, Kuehne requested the council take a second look at the proposal, and city manager Steve Schwabauer said the council had to vote to do so.
Councilmen Mikey Hothi and Shak Khan voted against the second discussion.
“In retrospect, looking at our city, we don’t have good stats on how well this has worked in other municipalities,” Kuehne said. “That wasn’t in the staff report.”
The city proposed offering each of its employees $500 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent a loss in manpower due to exposures or contraction of the virus. The program also covers those who have already been fully vaccinated.
According to Wednesday’s staff report, at least 223 different city employees have had to quarantine on 266 different occasions, for a total of 17,990 hours of labor lost. Staff said that cost the city more than $591,000 in lost wages, not benefits, or the cost of overtime to make up for lost hours.
It is estimated that each quarantine event cost the city $2,222, staff said.
If all 394 full-time and 195 part-time employees verified their vaccination status, staff said the cost to the city would be $294,500, funded with existing salary savings from vacant positions and reduced overtime needed to fill in for quarantined employees.
The California Department of Occupational Health and Safety requires those who test positive for COVID-19, as well as those who are exposed and are both symptomatic and asymptomatic, to quarantine for at least 10 days.
Staff said the city has not required employees to disclose their vaccination status. Many have provided their status voluntarily, and are allowed to go maskless in the workplace.
Those who do not want to provide vaccination status are required to wear masks, staff said.
The city has determined that 37.4% of city employees were fully vaccinated as of Oct. 7.
In an email read by City Clerk Jennifer Cusmir, resident Jenny Miller said the city was wasting its time and money promoting the vaccine, as those who are vaccinated can still contract COVID.
She also asked why the city was mandating vaccinations when the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors has opposed such actions.
“Making employees vaccinate or share their medical status is showing preferential treatment based on medical status, i.e, discrimination, and it is highly unethical,” Miller wrote. “As I said before, vaccination status belongs to a person and their doctor. The city has no business requiring its citizens or employees to share confidential, medical information, or to receive a medical treatment.”
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the HIPAA Privacy Rule does not prohibit employers from asking employees about their vaccination status, nor does it prevent an employer from requiring employees to disclose whether they have been vaccinated.
The privacy law, HHS said, applies only to entities such as health care providers, health plans and health care clearinghouses, and to some extent, their business associates.
During public comment, Kenneth Wheeler wanted to know what the city would do to compensate those who had suffered complications from the vaccine.
He said he received a flu shot in 2014, and spent 10 days in a hospital due to a bad vaccine batch. He added the city would most likely have to deal with employees enduring similar ordeals with the COVID-19 vaccine in the future.
“These vaccines have not been tested completely, nor are we given ingredients of them,” Wheeler said. “You folks need to take into consideration, look inside your morals, in regards to our civil rights and our rights to choose this vaccination.”
Wheeler and another resident who spoke during public comment would later be escorted out of the meeting after an outburst where the former demanded he be heard by the council as members discussed their positions on the program.
Nakanishi said the outburst was a result of poor messaging on the city’s part.
City manager Steve Schwabauer said there was no problem with the proposal’s messaging, as the word “incentive” is included in the program’s title.
He added that he presented the program to some 15 business leaders across town, as well as to the Lodi Chamber of Commerce and its board of directors. Each person he spoke to, Schwabauer said, understood the program because they were also having difficult times keeping employees out of COVID-19 quarantine.
“We’re in a very unique labor market we haven’t seen in our lives, where employees are really hard to come by, for everybody in our community,” he said. “You can’t drive down the street and not see 40 hiring signs across town. It’s’ a very unique situation, where the labor market is very tight, and we’re just trying to make sure we can keep people on the payroll and working. This is not about COVID evangelism. It’s about not losing 10 days of productivity every time one of our employees is exposed.”
Addressing vaccine safety concerns, Schwabauer said staff, as well as San Joaquin County Public Health Services, believes vaccines are safe.
“Even if we had a plan, people who don’t want the vaccination aren’t going to get vaccinated,” Nakanishi said. “Let’s bring it back with better information, such as, when we do this, it’s not going to cost the city money at all. We’re going to get (the money) from the (American) Rescue Plan. We have it here. That would be a good message. And also, the message should be, this is a business plan. We’re not mandating vaccinations. That’s the message (residents) get.”
Earlier in the meeting, Chandler questioned the reasoning behind the program particularly with regard to providing the incentive to employees who had already been vaccinated.
He said the plan was akin to looking in the rearview mirror, when the city should be paying attention to what is ahead.
“The numbers are going down and the participation from people who (take the incentive) are going to be very minimal,” Chandler said. “You’re not going to get the savings that you think. The money that you’ve lost in the past is lost money, and you’re not going to recoup that or very much of the percentage that you’re going to lose going forward. It’s not worth the public relations debacle the mayor has described.”
Hothi said he was surprised by the reversal, as it seemed there was a majority of the council supporting implementation during the initial discussion.
“Of course, there’s going to be an ongoing dialogue in educating the public about the work that’s happening here, and some are still going to think it’s a mandate or whatever feelings they have about the vaccine,” he said. “But I think staff made it clear that we have to look at our public health official on this. Our staff vaccination rates are pretty visible, and they’re pretty low, looking at the city as a whole. So if there’s an incentive program and there are federal funds we can leverage to make this happen, that is a wise decision.”
Hothi made another motion to approve the program, but without a second motion of support from other council members, it was rejected.