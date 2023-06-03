A 19-year-old man was shot and killed outside his Heritage District home during a January afternoon in 2016, and Lodi Police Department officers are still searching for answers as to who killed him.
Silverstre Guzman, Jr. was standing outside his home on the 700 block of South Garfield Street on Jan. 24, preparing to work on a kitchen remodeling project with his father.
Family members told the News-Sentinel at the time that Guzman’s father had just arrived, and that the 19-year-old stepped outside with a huge smile to greet him.
Just as Guzman stepped outside, a light-colored SUV drove by, and its occupants opened fire.
Officers arrived on the scene at around 2 p.m. and found Guzman on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police investigated the killing as possibly gang-related, but Guzman’s family told the News-Sentinel at the time that he was not an active member in any gang.
They remembered him as a person who liked to crack jokes and make people laugh, who liked to go fishing, play basketball and watch football.
Family members said Guzman did not seem to have any problems with anyone, and they believed he may not have been the intended target, according to News-Sentinel archives.
They told the News-Sentinel that Guzman did have friends at the time who had been targets of shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Raul Elias at 209-269-4839, or email relias@lodi.gov. Reference case 16-590.
Little is known about the victim or circumstances of another cold case from that year.
Police said Rudolfo “Rudy” Cervantes was found unconscious in the roadway in the area of Vine and Central streets on the evening of May 28, 2016.
Cervantes had sustained a severe injury to his head, police said, and while life-saving efforts were attempted, he succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Maricruz Sanchez at 209-333-4828, or email msanchez@lodi.gov. Reference case 16-3841.
In 2018, the City of Lodi experienced the highest number of homicides in history, with the year’s first victim coming on Jan. 23.
At about 7:36 p.m. that evening, police responded to the report of a male that had been shot at 845 S. Cherokee Lane, and found a 19-year-old in the parking lot.
The man, later identified as Francisco Hernandez, had suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
In 2020, the Luis G. Alvarez, Jr. Rewards for Justice Foundation offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
A year later, the foundation increased that reward to $10,000.
The reward is the first that the nonprofit organization — founded by the mother of a murder victim — had offered the public since its creation to help solve cold cases.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Raul Elias at 209-269-4839, or email relias@lodi.gov. Reference case 18-521.
The city’s fourth homicide of 2018 is also a cold case, and also occurred on Cherokee Lane.
At about 1:33 a.m. on May 26, a bystander flagged down a patrolling San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the area of Lodi Avenue and Cherokee Lane to report an unresponsive man in the roadway.
Lodi officers were dispatched to the scene, and located 41-year-old Raymond Sieg with a gunshot wound in his back.
Sieg appeared to have been riding a bicycle with an attached trailer at the time of the incident.
Officers canvassed the area, but were unable to locate any assailants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kristopher Valencia at 209-333-4826, or email kvalencia@lodi.gov. Reference case 18-3338.
In addition to contacting the detectives handling each cold case, those with information can call the Lodi Area Crimestoppers at 209-369-2746, or visit 369crime.com to remain anonymous.
Those with information may also be eligible for a Crimestoppers reward of as much as $1,000.
The department has also partnered with the Luis G. Alvarez Jr. Rewards for Justice Foundation, and you can call a209-712-7711 or visit www.lgajfoundation.org to provide information as well.
