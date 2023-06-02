Pride Month began Thursday, and cities across the country are gearing up to host parades and festivals to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.
Lodi is no different, and for this year’s Pride event, guests will be taken on a trip down the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald Castle on June 10.
A New Lodi’s third annual Pride event is themed “Over the Rainbow,” a nod to the Frank L. Baum classic “The Wizard of Oz.”
Event organizer Eli Soria said the festival, once again held at Highwater Brewing, 927 Industrial Way, will be decked out in Wizard of Oz decor.
“It’s an ode to our elders, and those who came before us,” he said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be here. Their fight for (the LGBTQIA+ community) has been forgotten I think, and this will help everyone remember them.”
Soria added that Dorothy, Baum’s protagonist of the novel, has somewhat of a tie to the LGBTQIA+ community dating back some 80 years.
In the 1940s and 1050s, he said, men would ask each other if they were “a friend of Dorothy’s,” and if the answer was yes, it was confirmed they were gay.
Keeping with the Wizard of Oz theme, Highwater Brewing will be offering a special beer during the event called the Red Ruby Sipper, a red ale mixed with edible glitter.
Its name is derived from the red ruby slippers Dorothy wears in the novel, clicking her heels three times to return home to Kansas.
The event’s host will be Rubix Q Arcana, a Lodi resident and drag queen, who will be joined by a squad from the Sacramento Cheer League, as well as the bands Face the Radio and Odilon, to provide entertainment.
Soria said all entertainment will be rated PG, and all drag performers have been advised to keep things clean.
He said some 1,200 guests are expected to attend.
“The first year, we had more people than we expected, and last year the crowd was a bit smaller,” he said. “This year, we thought we’d just keep it simple. We’re not going for bigger or better, but to focus on providing a safe place for people to come out, have fun and enjoy themselves.”
Guests will be able to make and purchase tie-dyed shirts, among other arts and crafts that will be for sale, and the Kids Corner returns with games, arts and activities for youngsters.
Lodi High School will also have a game booth set up with a variety of fun activities than children and adults can play.
Mayor Mikey Hothi and representatives from the Lodi Police Department will also be present to say a few words to guests.
The Pride event will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 10, and admission is free.
“This will be a safe place for everybody,” Soria said. “We just ask for respect, kindness and love between everybody that day. Maya Angelou once said you should be a rainbow in somebody’s cloud, and we hope that is what the event will be for everyone.”
