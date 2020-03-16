San Joaquin County Public Health Services issued the following update via press release at 5:45 p.m. Monday:
Current Status
- 9 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County
- 0 deaths
- Travel related
- Community Transmission
- 209-468-3822: PHS Public Phone Bank, open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week.
- Cities of Lodi, Stockton, Tracy, Lathrop, Manteca and San Joaquin County.
- Office of Emergency Services have activated Emergency Operations Centers.
- Cities of Lodi, Stockton, Tracy, Manteca and Lathrop have proclaimed local emergencies.
- San Joaquin County Public Health Services declared a Local Health Emergency.
- All San Joaquin County schools closed, with the exception of Oak View Union Elementary School District. No information on private or charter schools.
What can you do?
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water
- Cover a cough or sneeze with a sleeve or tissue. Wash your hands after.
- Don’t touch your eyes, face, and mouth.
- Keep your distance: Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if your experience respiratory symptoms like cough or fever.
- Get help: Call your local health care provider before seeking care.
Social Distancing
- Smaller gatherings held in venues that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person should be postponed or canceled.
- A “gathering” is any event or convening that brings together people in a single room or single space at the same time, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, cafeteria, or any other indoor or outdoor space.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Typically, human coronaviruses cause mild-to-moderate respiratory illness.
Symptoms are very similar to the flu, including:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- COVID-19 can cause more severe respiratory illness.