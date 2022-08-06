Questions of election integrity. Delayed results. An untimely death.
The last two elections have been a challenging stretch for the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Office.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view unlimited articles for the month, please choose this option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|3 months
|$39.00
|for 91 days
|6 months
|$72.00
|for 182 days
|1 year
|$132.00
|for 365 days
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view articles for the day, please choose this option.
Questions of election integrity. Delayed results. An untimely death.
The last two elections have been a challenging stretch for the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Office.
Tasked with bringing continuity to a critical position that is being filled for the third time in five years, the county’s board of supervisors will vote on appointing Olivia Hale the county’s top elections official during next Tuesday’s board meeting.
Hale has served as interim registrar since the death of Heather Ditty on June 4, just days before the primary election. Ditty had been registrar for only six months, landing the job after Melinda Dubroff was ousted in February of 2021 after just a few years in the position.
The county has been able to lean on former registrar Austin Edrman to bring some stability, but it has come at a steep cost.
Erdman, who was registrar from 2008-17, was retained to provide election management and staff oversight on an interim basis in 2021 after the county cut ties with Dubroff. Her departure followed a tumultuous 2020 general election that included the omission of a local race from some 3,000 ballots as well as a missing candidate’s statement for state office. Some residents reported receiving their sample ballots and voter information guides after their official ballots.
The county turned to Erdman due to his expertise and familiarity with the office, but it came at a cost of $198,900 for 81⁄2 months of work.
However, Erdman provided a smooth transition so county officials turned to him again when Ditty unexpectedly died three days before last June’s primary. Hale, who was the assistant registrar at the time, took over on an interim basis with Erdman — at a cost of $20,000 for 100 hours of work — providing consultation during a difficult primary despite historically low voter turnout. A reported printing error that made barcodes difficult to read resulted in 30% of the ballots needing to be duplicated, reassessed or validated. The work was time-consuming and led to delayed results. Despite the setback, the results were officially certified a week before the deadline.
Hale, who is now being recommended for registrar on a permanent basis, received a bachelor’s degree in social and criminal justice from Ashford University in San Diego. She joined the county as an elections technician in 2018 and was promoted to assistant registrar in March.
The registrar oversees 23 full-time employees and an annual operating budget of $13.7 million. If appointed, Hale’s starting salary would be $125,457 and the annual cost including benefits would be $266,621. Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the San Joaquin County Administration Building (sixth floor), 44 N. San Joaquin St., Stockton. The meeting can be viewed at www.youtube.com/c/sanjoaquincountyca
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.