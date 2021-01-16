In October, the City of Lodi reported that its budget had been kept afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic due to online sales and Measure L revenues.
Halfway through the city’s fiscal year and nearly a year into the pandemic, the city’s budget projections look to remain the same as anticipated last fall.
When the Lodi City Council adopted the 2020-21 budget last summer, it was thought the city would have total general fund revenues of more than $59.1 million. In October, that projection had increased to nearly $61.3 million. That number is now anticipated to be a little more than $61.2 million.
The city’s sales and use tax revenue is the biggest source of income, and last summer a little more than $12 million was expected to be rolling in. Now, that number is anticipated to be more than $12.6 million, a difference of roughly $628,000.
Last fall, Keys told the council sales tax remained high because larger retail business had been able to adapt to online sales as Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed various stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.
Those online sales not only helped the city’s general sales tax fund, but its Measure L fund as well, which is now predicted to be at nearly 6.4 million by June 30. That’s more than $850,000 than was projected last summer.
Keys told the council that when Lodi residents purchase an item online from a Lodi business, the city receives 100% of the half-cent tax provided by Measure L.
Approved by voters in 2018, Measure L is a half-cent sales tax expected to generate $5.4 million annually to fund police, fire and parks services.
Property taxes, the city’s other main source of revenue, is anticipated to be $11.9 million, an increase of $408,000 from projections presented last June.
