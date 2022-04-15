City of Lodi to spend nearly $8 million on parks and recreation projects

Because the Lodi City Council tightened its belt on spending during the COVID-19 pandemic and residents spent dollars locally, it was able to save $10.28 million in revenues.
During its Tuesday morning shirtsleeve meeting, the council discussed where those revenues should be allocated, favoring city staff’s suggestion that a large portion of funding be spent on parks.
“Spending $10 million is unprecedented, historical, and probably a long time coming to do this,” councilman Alan Nakanishi said. “We haven’t seen this in 20 years. The city manager came to us, and asked us what we should do with this. I told him, my preference is parks, Lodi Lake, public safety and roads. As I look at this, this recommended funding is good. It supports what I want, it supports what the citizens want.”
Some $7.28 million of the funding will be allocated to the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, with the bulk to be spent on playground replacement or repairs, parking lot overlays, and Lodi Lake improvements, according to Tuesday’s staff report.
The playground structures at Peterson, Legion and Katzakian parks, which were all installed between 1997 and 2001, will be renovated and upgraded. The Hale park tot lot, installed in 2006, will also be upgraded.
A new playground at English Oaks Commons will be installed, and all five projects will total $1.63 million.
The Salas Park parking lot will see overlay improvements to the tune of $1.3 million, and will include repaving and new overhead lights installed, while the southside renovation improvements at Lodi Lake will be funded with $2.4 million.
The renovation will restore damaged roads at the park, as well as trails and picnic areas. In addition, the paved parking lot will be reconstructed, and new underground utilities will be installed, along with new concrete paths, trash enclosures, playground equipment, turf and irrigation improvements.
“Last year was an unprecedented year in a lot of ways, and a lot of people struggled with the pandemic,” city manager Steve Schwabauer said. “I want to be clear that we’re not celebrating that struggle. We understand it, this council responded to that struggle in many ways.”
Schwabauer said a significant portion of this one-time funding was made possible by the Great Plates program, which brought $13 million in grant monies to the community. He said overall, COVID-19 grants the city received to keep local businesses in operation totaled more than $15 million.
In addition, Schwabauer said the city benefited from the pandemic, because the council cut spending in advance, and the cost reductions imposed ended up not being needed, as revenues overall did not drop as first anticipated.
That created the $10.28 million the city has now decided to use toward deferred program costs, he said.
“We did see revenue drops in certain departments, particularly parks,” he said. “Anything heavily concentrated around revenues associated with people gathering, we saw significant drops. But overall, revenue went up, partly because we saw residents of our community spending money here, instead of spending discretionary money on vacations. We saw spending money on vehicles, instead of spending money on things that didn’t result in taxable income.”
Other parks improvements include new cricket sports lighting at DeBenedetti Park for $600,000; art monument installations at Interstate 5 and Kettleman Road and Turner Road and Highway 99, both at $500,000; and a new climate control system at Hutchins Street Square for $425,000.
The Legion Park community room will also be renovated for $275,000, while the city will demolish the Lawrence Park restroom and Softball Complex concession building at $250,000.
A new John Deere utility tractor with a backhoe and 4-in-1 bucket will be purchased for $80,000 to replace the existing vehicle, which was acquired in 2003, according to staff.
During public comment, Lisa Craig said because a portion of this one-time funding was made possible by Lodians spending dollars locally, the city might consider acknowledging residents for their COVID pandemic sacrifices, which resulted in projects that improve quality of life.
“I would love to see signage at so many of these capital projects indicating ‘this project paid for by citizens of Lodi,’” she said. “I think that would be wonderful way for our community, our residents to understand that their money is being spent in places for them as individual users, as consumers and owners of business, and residents of the city.”
Mayor Mark Chandler agreed.
“These align with my priorities, the community’s priorities,” he said. “It’s not just a quality of life enhancement, its an exercise in PR. People are going to go to these parks when they have softball tournaments, they’re going to go to Lodi Lake and when they see how beautiful it is compared to existing conditions.”
The council will formally approve the projects at its April 20 meeting.
