STOCKTON — Teams from Lodi and McNair high schools will compete in junior varsity or varsity tournaments during the Central California Esports League Championships on Monday, April 17 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education, 2707 Transworld Drive, Stockton.
• 9:15 a.m. — Junior Varsity “League of Legends” competition and awards ceremony.
• 11 a.m. — Junior Varsity “Rocket League” competition and awards ceremony.
• 12:45 p.m. — Varsity “Rocket League” competition and awards ceremony.
• 1:30 p.m. — Varsity “League of Legends” competition and awards ceremony.
Admission is free, and SJCOE will also have games open to the public at the Wentworth Education Center, including Nintendo Switches playing “Super Smash Bros.” and “Mario Kart 8,” Oculus Quest headsets, and forklift simulators. Outside, spectators can also step inside the 32-foot KAYGE Gaming trailer.
Hospice of San Joaquin to host Mother’s Day grief workshop in May
LODI — Hospice of San Joaquin will host a Mother’s Day workshop called “Coping with the Loss of Your Mother” from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at 1300 W. Lodi Ave, Suite S.
Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.hospicesj.org or call 209-957-3888.
Day 2 Day Diabetes support group to meet Monday
LODI — The Day 2 Day Diabetes support group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 at First Baptist Church of Lodi, 267 N. Mills Ave., Room 1.
Dr. Rajul Patel and residents from University of the Pacific will be the guest speakers. The topic will be the American Diabetes Association 2023 Update.
