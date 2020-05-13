Nurse practitioner Richard F. Sevilla has joined the medical staff of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. As a member of the wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy team, he will treat patients whose open wounds have resisted traditional treatment. He also will care for those seeking occupational health services for work-related injuries and illnesses.
Sevilla chose medicine as a career out of a desire to help those who are suffering. “It is always great to see people who are ill or injured transition to optimal health,” he said.
“Besides what providers can offer, so much healing comes from within the individual and how they approach their illness,” he continued. “I strive to help patients help themselves by ‘teaming’ with them.”
Sevilla earned his master’s degree in nursing as part of the family nurse practitioner program at Phoenix University in Sacramento. He also has a nursing degree from San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton; a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of California, Davis; and is a member of the California Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
In addition to spending time with his wife and four children, he enjoys playing golf and the guitar.
Sevilla is accepting new patients at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Medical Office Wound & Hyperbaric Center located at 2415 W. Vine St., Suite 106 by calling 209-333-3066 or at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Medical Office Occupational Medicine located at 800 Lower Sacramento Road., in Lodi at 209-339-7441.