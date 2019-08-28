LODI — Days after a video depicting a student altercation went viral, the Lodi Unified School District is remaining tight-lipped about any disciplinary action taken.
Last Friday, a video was distributed to students throughout Tokay High School, depicting a 15-year-old student being attacked by a group of boys.
Tokay High sophomore Mohammad Azmat told CBS 13 on Monday he has faced constant bullying since last week, and that school administration was doing little to help.
Azmat told the news station he was cornered by bullies Friday afternoon in an unprovoked attack.
Someone on campus recorded the incident and posted the video to Snapchat. The video was later circulated throughout campus.
“I was going back to class, and some guy, he just pulled me from my backpack,” Azmat told CBS 13. “And I was just walking away to my class and then he starts swinging and I had to fight back.”
According to the news station, school administrators called Azmat’s parents on Wednesday and Thursday prior to the incident to pick him up early, citing concern about verbalized physical threats.
The news station reported the group of teens went to Azmat’s home Friday night to confront him.
A police report was filed, but no arrests have been made, and no charges filed, according to CBS 13.
Parents who have students at LUSD high schools took to social media Tuesday to share similar incidents their children were experiencing.
Parents described their children being repeatedly bullied at both Tokay and Lodi high schools.
One parent posted that she has repeatedly spoken with assistant principals at Tokay regarding her daughter’s safety, only to be ignored.
When the parent asked how any student can avoid suspension when being bullied, or how long is a child expected to be assaulted, she said the administrator couldn’t give her an answer.
Another parent urged others to be actively involved in their students’ lives and teach them to be kind to one another.
She added that children commit suicide as a result of bullying, and they need to help one another, not record an act of violence and do nothing.
Tokay High principal Erik Sandstrom said the school handled Friday’s incident, following district protocols.
“We can’t discuss anything about student incidents, whether it’s the victim or the perpetrators,” he said Tuesday. “But the administration did handle the situation at the time it happened, and the students involved were dealt with and given the appropriate consequences.”
The district posted a response to the incident on its Facebook page Tuesday, stating school staff took appropriate action on Friday.
District staff said it cannot divulge specifics of the incident or disciplinary actions taken, citing federal student privacy laws and the California Education Code.
However, the district said it has school safety plans and Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports in place for school communities to address safety issues.
District spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr said when an incident of bullying is reported, an individual school’s administration conducts a thorough investigation and appropriate action is taken based on Board policies and California Education Code.
According to the California Education Code, a student can be suspended or expelled for attempting to or threatening to cause physical injury to another person; willful use of force or violence against another, except in self defense; and bullying, among other infractions.
According to the code, bullying means any severe or pervasive physical or verbal act or conduct that places fear of harm on another student or causes a detrimental effect on a student’s mental health, among others.
“Lodi Unified takes all student safety matters very seriously,” Vongehr said. “With regard to the physical altercation that was captured on video, our Tokay High staff conducted an investigation and took appropriate disciplinary action the day of the incident. We do not condone violence or bullying of any kind on our campuses, and we will continue to work with our staff and local law enforcement on issues related to safety.”
The district would not comment if further disciplinary action would be taken against Azmat’s assailants.
Following Friday’s incident, Azmat told CBS 13 he is considering enrolling at a school in Stockton or in Elk Grove.
“I don’t feel safe in the school so I don’t think I’m going back,” he said.