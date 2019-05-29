The Lodi Historical Society will recognize the former Lodi Opera House as a landmark building, with a plaque unveiling on Saturday.
The Lodi Opera House was first opened on Jan. 26, 1905. Ten shows were performed in the Opera House during its first year.
It was the stage for piano recitals, Shakespearean plays, operas, ragtime minstrel shows, concerts, school graduation ceremonies, dances, orations, hypnotists and elementary school plays.
Lodi businessman Charles Lever Van Buskirk was the force behind the Lodi Opera House.
Van Buskirk changed the face of Downtown Lodi and expanded the business district when he purchased 40 lots of property in the district, including the four corner lots at Pine and School streets.
Despite early excitement for the opera house, enthusiasm eventually waned. The venue closed in 1914.
Newfield and Sons merchandise occupied the building from 1919 until 1988, when Thornton House relocated from Stockton to Lodi, according to the Lodi Historical Society.
The collaborative effort to recognize the building’s historical significance is the result of a partnership between the City of Lodi and the Lodi Historical Society.
“It seems fitting to me that the City of Lodi partner with the Historical Society to recognize this nearly 115-year-old landmark building,” Lodi Mayor Mark Chandler said in a statement released by the Lodi Historical Society.
Thornton House Furniture owners Al and Katie Nunes — and property owner John Graffigna — are being honored for their stewardship as part of the recognition for the landmark building.
“Acknowledging the important architectural and cultural heritage of our downtown is a critical part of our mission,” Historical Society President Loren Perry said in a statement.
The landmark status is the first of many the Historical Society intends to pursue in the near future.
The Historical Society will host a public ceremony where they will officially recognize the building and present Al Nunes, Katie Nunes and John Graffigna with a bronze plaque.
The ceremony will be held at Thornton House Furniture located at 6 S. School St. at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. An assortment of pastries and coffee will be served.