San Joaquin County Public Health Services reported on Tuesday afternoon that there have been six confirmed monkeypox cases among county residents. None have required hospitalization, and all have recovered or are recovering while isolating at home.

Monkeypox is a viral infection that is primarily spread through close contact via direct exposure to infectious sores, scabs, or body fluid. It can also be spread through touching materials that have been used by a person with monkeypox, and via respiratory droplets during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact.