STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District is urging residents to be hyper vigilant this week after reporting one of the highest incidents of West Nile Virus activity in nearly two decades.
The district said 18 samples of mosquitoes testing positive for WNV were collected between June 18 and 24.
“According to our laboratory records, this past week marked the second-highest total of WNV-positive samples collected for this time of year since 2004,” district manager Omar Khweiss said.
Of the 18 positive samples, 13 were found in Tracy, representing 72% of the samples, the district said. At this time last year, only six positive mosquito samples had been collected, according to westnile.ca.gov, the California Department of Public Health’s WNV information website.
San Joaquin County has reported 26 mosquito samples testing positive for WNV, the highest in the state.
A total of 84 samples throughout the state have tested positive, the agency said.
Only one dead bird has tested positive for the virus, and no human, horse or chicken cases have been reported as of June 23.
Eight samples in Sacramento County have tested positive, and 11 dead birds have been reported. Four samples have been reported in Stanislaus County.
Across the state, 41 dead birds have tested positive for WNV, according to the agency.
Last year, the district collected 208 samples, and reported one dead bird and one horse with the virus. Four humans contracted the virus as well.
Sacramento County reported 42 positive samples, 40 dead birds, one horse and four human cases; and Stanisalus County reported 70 samples, one horse and 15 human cases.
“It is strongly advised that people look around their properties and remove any standing water to help reduce mosquito development,” district spokesman Aaron Devencenzi said. “In addition, with the holiday weekend coming and a forecasted heat wave, use EPA-registered repellent when outdoors.”
With this finding, the district said it will increase control efforts to further reduce the mosquito populations.
Residents are being asked to eliminate all sources of standing water on your property that support mosquito development.
Avoid spending time outside when mosquitoes are most active — at dawn and dusk — especially for the first two hours after sunset.
Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and other protective clothing, when outdoors, and apply insect repellent containing EPA-registered ingredients including DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535.
Exclude mosquitoes from your home with tight-fitting screens on doors and windows, and contact your veterinarian for information on vaccinating equine against WNV.
For more information, or to report significant infestations and daytime biting mosquitoes, visit sjmosquito.org or call 209-982-4675. you can also call 800-300-4675.
