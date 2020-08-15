Tuesday
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors
Key items:
- Receive COVID-19 update.
- Receive report on CARES Act funding expansion.
When and where: 9 a.m. Tuesday, online at www.sjgov.org.
Galt City Council
Key items:
- Approve Carrillion Boulevard Corridor Plan initial study.
- Receive COVID-19 update.
When and where: 6 p.m. Tuesday, online at www.ci.galt.ca.us.
Lodi Unified School District Board of Education
Key items:
- Receive update on start of 2020-21 school year.
- Consider converting facilities and planning director position to operations and risk manager for COVID-19 information.
When and where: 7 p.m., Tuesday, online at the district’s YouTube page.
Wednesday
Lodi City Council
Key item: Set Sept. 2 public hearing to consider resolution approving a planning commission recommendation for 39 low-density and 111 medium density homes near Reynolds Ranch (on consent calendar).
When and where: 7 p.m. Wednesday, online at www.lodi.gov or www.facebook/CityofLodi.