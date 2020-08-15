Tuesday

San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors

Key items:

  • Receive COVID-19 update.
  • Receive report on CARES Act funding expansion.

When and where: 9 a.m. Tuesday, online at www.sjgov.org.

Galt City Council

Key items:

  • Approve Carrillion Boulevard Corridor Plan initial study.
  • Receive COVID-19 update.

When and where: 6 p.m. Tuesday, online at www.ci.galt.ca.us.

Lodi Unified School District Board of Education

Key items:

  • Receive update on start of 2020-21 school year.
  • Consider converting facilities and planning director position to operations and risk manager for COVID-19 information.

When and where: 7 p.m., Tuesday, online at the district’s YouTube page.

Wednesday

Lodi City Council

Key item: Set Sept. 2 public hearing to consider resolution approving a planning commission recommendation for 39 low-density and 111 medium density homes near Reynolds Ranch (on consent calendar).

When and where: 7 p.m. Wednesday, online at www.lodi.gov or www.facebook/CityofLodi.

