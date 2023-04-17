The vehicle of a missing Stockton man who was last seen in Downton Lodi was found by a dive team over the weekend.
On Saturday, the underwater search and recovery dive team Adventures With Purpose announced that it had located Jacob VanZant's white Honda Pilot in the water at the western end of Eight Mile Road earlier in the day.
The vehicle was 150 feet from shore and 18 feet underwater. Remains found inside were believed to be VanZant's, the team said.
VanZant, 24, was last seen Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. as he was leaving Shangri La Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar.
He routinely ate at the Downtown Lodi eatery on Fridays before picking his girlfriend up from work on Hammer Lane in Stockton.
That night, he apparently lost his wallet and was unable to pay for his meal. His family said he told Shangri La employees he would find his wallet and return to pay.
