The man suspected of opening fire on a Lodi Police Department officer last week will appear in court today to face several charges, including attempted murder.
Marco Kimo Aquino, 37, of Scotts Valley was booked into San Joaquin County Jail without bail on Monday afternoon, according to the jail’s website.
Along with attempted murder, Aquino is being charged on suspicion of illegally possessing an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a machine gun, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, using an assault weapon against a police officer and two counts of second degree burglary, according to his booking information.
Aquino will appear in Department C of the San Joaquin County Superior Court’s Lodi Branch at 12:15 p.m. today.
On Nov. 5, officers responded to the report of multiple gunshots being fired in the 900 block of Industrial Way just before 5 a.m.
The arriving officer attempted to contact a man, later identified as Aquino, and gunfire was immediately exchanged, police said.
The officer was not harmed in the gunfight, but his patrol car was struck multiple times. Aquino was struck four times, police said, and taken to an area hospital for treatment, where was listed in stable condition.
Police said Aquino may have been trying to commit some kind of burglary in the area.
A phone call to police requesting additional information about Aquino or the officer involved in last week’s incident was not returned.
According to the San Joaquin County Superior Court database, Aquino has been involved in several civil suits, including divorce and nullification proceedings, traffic violations and breach of contract cases.
He has not been arrested on suspicion of criminal misdemeanor or felony charges, according to the court’s database.
Aquino is a former United States Marine who served from 2000 to 2004, according to the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project.
He is featured in a video entitled War on Terrorism, 2001-2009, where he is interviewed about his experiences in the military.
According to biographical information on the Veterans History Project website, Aquino was a Lance Corporal assigned to B Company, 1st Battallion, 3rd Regiment.
He was stationed in Hawaii, Japan, Kuwait, the Marshall Islands, Australia and Korea during his service, the website states.
Lodi murder suspect’s mental state to be reviewed Dec. 10
The case against Lodi resident Stephanie Deanna Gonzales, 40, will resume in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Dec. 10 at the Stockton courthouse, according to court records.
Gonzales was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Nov. 3 on suspicion of murder and vehicular manslaughter in the death of her estranged 59-year-old husband Eduardo Gonzales last month.
The Dec. 10 hearing will review doctor’s reports determining her mental competency to stand trial, according to court records.
On. Oct. 29, officers responded to the report of a woman running over her husband with a vehicle in the area of East Pine and South Kelly streets at 3:30 p.m., and then fleeing the scene.
About 30 minutes later, the woman, later identified as Stephanie Gonzales, was involved in a vehicle accident at the intersection of Bruella and Acampo roads.
According to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, Stephanie Gonzales had been released from custody earlier that morning on charges of violating a domestic violence restraining order that was filed earlier this year.
Stephanie Gonzales was also being held in county jail on charges of battery on a spouse, mental competency, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence.