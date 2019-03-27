With a new stream of revenue available through Measure L funds, Lodi Councilman Doug Kuehne is looking to make sure that the city continues to maximize its existing revenue sources.
In an effort to buffer the city’s coffers, Kuehne has examined shoring up existing revenue streams such as business license fees and exploring new revenue sources such as parking meters.
As a business owner, Kuehne feels that there are areas that the city can improve upon when it comes to the business license fees, which he noted have not changed since he opened his business Kings Carpet Service nearly 35 years ago.
“I have paid the same amount in fees for years and I can not recall the last time the rate changed,” Kuehne said.
Business licenses taxes are fees paid for the permits issued by government agencies that allow individuals or companies to conduct business within the city’s jurisdiction.
The city currently requires an annual business license tax of $54 for a business or $204 for manufacturers and auto dealers. Every city has specific rates and methods of collecting the fees.
“The City of Lodi collects business taxes on a sliding scale, based on revenue generated by the business,” Deputy City Manager Andrew Keys said.
Last year the city collected an estimated $1.375 million in revenue from business license taxes.
“Our revenue to date is currently $1.36 million, which is on pace to beat last year’s revenue,” Keys said.
Since the method of collecting fees is determined by each municipality, neighboring cities such as Stockton and Galt employ a different mechanisms to collect the fees.
Stockton utilizes a flat-rate fee of $24 from business owners in conjunction with a mill rate, which is tax payable per dollar of the assessed value of a property. During the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the city collected approximately $11.437 in business license tax revenue.
The City of Galt has a business license tax that requires businesses to pay a flat rate of $40 for the license and $10 for each employee.
Although Lodi is expected to meet its projected revenue for the 2018-19 budget year, Kuehne believes the city is letting some fees slip through the cracks and that a better system could be used to ensure businesses are current on their fees.
“We really noticed this when we began examining Vacation Rentals By Owners (VRBO), and the local bed and breakfasts,” Kuehne said.
Keys agreed that the city could be more vigilant in auditing the fees received and verifying which business owners are paying their business license taxes annually.
However, Keys insists that widespread delinquency has not been an issue with business license fees.
“We don’t see a problem in the rate at which we are collecting fees. We do see that our revenue stream is growing,” Keys said.