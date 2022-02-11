The Sacramento County Grand Jury announced on Thursday that an investigation found the Isleton City Council violated state law following the death of one of its members last year.
The position remains vacant today, the grand jury said, adding it could potentially be unfilled throughout 2022, “diluting the public’s representation in government.”
On April 23, 2021, an Isleton city council member unexpectedly passed away, leaving a vacancy on the five-member panel.
California law requires a vacancy be filled either by appointment or by calling for a special election within 60 days.
The City of Isleton posted a “Notice of Appointment” to its website asking candidates to apply, and specifically stating the seat would be filled in June 2021.
That never happened, the grand jury found.
At a June meeting, the city council learned it would cost $32,000 to hold a special mail-in ballot election.
While several individuals applied for the seat, the grand jury said, council members publicly stated they did not want to pay for a special election, nor appoint anyone to the position.
The grand jury said the decision was made despite the Isleton city attorney warning the council that not filling the vacancy was a violation of state law, as well as a violation of requests from Isleton residents.
“The council essentially voted unanimously to break the law,” grand jury foreperson Deanna Hanson said in a media statement.
“They did not adequately explore options available to them to remedy the situation,” she said.
“This is a disservice to the residents of Isleton who are not fully being represented in government decisions and actions.”
However, during its investigation, the grand jury found that Government Code 36512 does not provide any penalty when a city council ignores the mandate to fill a vacancy in 60 days.
The grand jury determined that the lack of a penalty appeared to be a major factor in the council’s decision, and set a June 30, 2022 deadline to fill the vacancy.
If not filled by that date, the grand jury recommends the council hold a special election.
The complete report is available online at www.saccourt.ca.gov/grand-jury/reports.aspx.