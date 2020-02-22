LODI — Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of a fight at the Denny’s located at 701 E. Kettleman Lane at about 10:55 p.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers detained a 46-year-old man and learned he was suffering an injury consistent with a stab wound to his left forearm, police said. Officers arrested 31-year-old Joel Lawrence of Lodi on suspicion of stabbing, police said.
— Wes Bowers
ACE Train to offer revised Saturday service
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission introduced a revised and enhanced Altamont Corridor Express Saturday service schedule beginning Feb, 29.
The new schedule will provide an earlier departure at 6:05 a.m. from Stockton, allowing commuters a full 8-hour workday. The second morning westbound train at 9:15 a.m. will be connected to a northbound Amtrak San Joaquins train to provide service to additional communities as a far south as Los Angeles.
The Wheels bus service will continue to operate on Saturdays from the Pleasanton Station to connect passengers to the Dublin/Pleasanton BART Station. ACE passengers can use tickets for free transfers to VTA services at Santa Clara and San Jose’s Diridon Station. ACE tickets are accepted on Amtrak San Joaquin buses to and from the Tri-Valley and South Bay regions, providing additional travel times. For schedule information, visit amtraksanjoaquins.com/thruway-bus/route-6.
Mobile tickets are available on the ACERAIL mTickets app and must be validated prior to boarding. Monthly pass holders can show their monthly pass to the onboard staff. Traditional paper tickets are available only at the Stockton ACE station on Saturdays.
For more schedules and more information, visit acreail.com/schedules.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi High School Parent Night to be Thursday
LODI — Lodi High School’s Parent Night for the Class of 2024 will be held Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Meehleis Gym, 3 S. Pacific Ave. in Lodi. An orientation will be presented from 6 to 6:30 p.m., and a presentation in Spanish will be held in the school library at the same time.
The department and information fair featuring teachers, clubs and programs will immediately follow from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Parents, guardians and students are invited to attend this important event to help prepare for freshman year.
For more information, call 331-7695.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi ACE Hardware auction to be on Feb. 29
LODI — An auction for the complete liquidation of the Lodi ACE hardware will be held at 9:50 a.m. at 211 N. Ham Lane on Feb. 29.
Mulrooney Auction Company of Lockeford will be conducting the event, and has said that everything in the store must go.
For more information, call 209-366-0600.
— Wes Bowers
Registrar of Voters to hold workshop today
With California’s primary less than two weeks away, the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Office will host an election transparency and observation workshop today from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters warehouse, 7585 S. Longe Street, No. 112, Stockton (free parking available).
The workshop is open to all residents who wish to witness first hand how the voting and counting process works. The session will offer prospective and registered voters information on the following:
• How the voting process works
• What election transparency means
• Insights on election monitoring and observable activities
• Rights and responsibilities as an election observer (partisan or not)
• What to expect before, during and after Election Day
• The county’s election observer plan with copies made available to participants
— News-Sentinel staff