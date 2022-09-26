ACAMPO — The owners of a popular Lodi appellation winery claim the San Joaquin County Planning Commission abused its discretion earlier this year when a proposal to hold more large-scale events was denied.
Last January, the commission unanimously denied a proposal made by Viaggio owners Larry and Teri Lawrence to hold 120 large-scale accessory wine events per year.
In its decision, the commission said the proposal seemed more like an event center than a winery hosting special events.
The Lawrences will ask the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors to overturn the planning commission’s decision on Tuesday.
In an appeal to the county, the couple’s attorney Rod Atterberry said the commission in January failed to carry out its legal role to review evidence to determine if the winery’s application was consistent with county policy, standards and required findings.
Atterberry further claimed the commission ignored the San Joaquin County Community Development Department’s findings that the project satisfied requirements in the county’s ordinance code.
“By the commission’s own argument, any applicant that could facilitate the number of events, the number of attendees, and type of events allowed by the county code, would be an ‘event center’ and all applications would be denied,” Atterberry wrote.
“The term ‘event center’ is not defined or mentioned in the county’s ordinance code,” he added. “The county’s ordinance code must be applied consistently to ensure a level playing field for all applicants. The planning commission’s decision does not carry out the intent as expressly provided by the San Joaquin County wine ordinance.”
Under the county’s existing wine ordinance, Viaggio is allowed to have 24 marketing events with a maximum attendance of 370 people, and one small-scale event per day with as many as 80 attendees.
In addition, the winery is allowed to host four wine release events per year with as many as 300 attendees at any given time, as well as participate in industry-wide events.
County planning commissioners in January cited concerns from neighbors in the immediate area, and said the added events would only increase vehicle traffic and the amount of guests parking on surrounding roadways, which are very narrow.
According to Tuesday’s staff report, the proposed 120 large-scale events are not in addition to the current 24 permitted annually, but would replace them.
There would be 10 events per month, each with a maximum of 218 guests.
In response to the appeal, community development department staff said although large-scale accessory winery events may be conditionally permitted at wineries, proposed events must be reviewed for potential negative impacts on the environment and in the immediate area.
Staff said the commission was unable to approve the proposal because it could not determine the project would not be “significantly detrimental to the public health, safety, or welfare, or be injurious to the property or improvements of adjacent properties.”
Additionally, staff said the commission determined the proposal was not compatible with adjoining land uses.
Staff also responded use of the term “event center” at January’s meeting was not to be taken literally.
“The term ‘event center’ was used by both the opposition and the planning commission to describe activities proposed by the applicant at the winery,” staff said. “The planning commission’s use of the term ‘event center’ was conversational and was not referring to a specifically defined term or use type. The planning commission stated concerns regarding the number of events currently permitted at the winery and the impacts that the additional large-scale accessory winery events would have on neighbors in the form of noise, traffic, and nuisance.”
Supervisors were scheduled to hear the appeal in April, but Atterberry and the Lawrences requested the discussion be removed from the agenda, staff said.
Appeal hearings were scheduled for May 24, July 7 and Aug. 9, and the applicant requested continuances at each meeting.
Supervisors are scheduled to hear the appeal Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in board chambers, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Sixth Floor, in Stockton. The meeting can also be viewed online at www.youtube.com/c/sanjoaquincountyca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.