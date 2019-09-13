It is through the dedication of volunteers, like Harold Rohrbach, that Lodi’s fairgoers can enjoy the revelry of the annual Lodi Grape Festival year after year.
Rohrbach, who has served on the Grape Festival board for 45 years, was stunned and honored to learn he was recognized as the volunteer of the year.
“I didn’t know I was being recognized, it’s a shock. It feels like a real honor,” Rohrbach said.
Rohrbach first became involved with the fair when he became a member of the Dakota Club. He would help decorate the group’s float for the Grape Festival Parade.
“Back then, we used to have a parade with really magnificent floats, and we had a Grape Festival Queen that would ride through the parade,” Rohrbach said. “Over time, it got hard to get participants to keep the floats going. It was very expensive but we had some wonderful floats.”
The Grape Festival is a long-standing Lodi tradition that celebrates the community’s annual harvest celebration.
It began in 1934 and since its conception it has evolved into local prominence due to the volunteers who have kept the torch burning over 85 years.
“We could not do this without them. They pour the wines, run the museum and help with the fair set up and take down. If we had to pay people for everything the volunteers do, we wouldn’t have much going on,” festival director Mark Armstrong said.
Armstrong felt Rohrbach was deserving of recognition because of his adaptable nature and keen attitude.
“Harold isn’t a spring chicken. He jumps right into helping and he never asks questions. He is always very helpful and willing. He is everything you would want in a volunteer,” Armstrong said.
Throughout Rohrbach’s tenure on the board, he has volunteered for the Grape Festival every year.
He enjoys assembling the Lodi Grape Festival Directors’ grape mural.
“I was just there on Monday,” Rohrbach said. “I was appointed to do the mural by the board and if that’s where they want me, that’s where I’ll be.”
Rohrbach says he is not particular about the role he has when it comes to helping, just as long as he can do it.
He enjoys witnessing the joy the festival brings to families, the visitors it pulls into the region and knowing he took part in making it happen.
“It means a lot. It’s such a wonderful thing to have in our town because it brings a lot of people to town, and kids get to enjoy the carnival,” he said.