Testing tasty treats at Grape Festival Reporter John Bays pours lemon juice on his duros as the Lodi News-Sentinel staff tries the food during the first day of the Lodi Grape Festival in Lodi Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Buy this photo

Testing tasty treats at Grape Festival Teppanyaki 2 Go's Mike Mabutas holds the Shrimp with Garlic Fried rice as the Lodi News-Sentinel staff tries the food during the first day of the Lodi Grape Festival in Lodi Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Buy this photo

Testing tasty treats at Grape Festival Fried Oreos from The Funnel Cake Express are pictured as the Lodi News-Sentinel staff tries the food during the first day of the Lodi Grape Festival in Lodi Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Buy this photo

Testing tasty treats at Grape Festival Teppanyaki 2 Go's Steak and Chicken Combo with kimchi and garlic fried rice and salad is pictured as the Lodi News-Sentinel staff tries the food during the first day of the Lodi Grape Festival in Lodi Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Buy this photo

Testing tasty treats at Grape Festival Duros from Rancho San Miguel are pictured as the Lodi News-Sentinel staff tries the food during the first day of the Lodi Grape Festival in Lodi Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Buy this photo

Testing tasty treats at Grape Festival Mangolada from Rancho San Miguel is pictured as the Lodi News-Sentinel staff tries the food during the first day of the Lodi Grape Festival in Lodi Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Buy this photo

Testing tasty treats at Grape Festival Teppanyaki 2 Go's Shrimp with Garlic Fried rice and Steak and Chicken Combo with kimchi and garlic fried rice and salad as the Lodi News-Sentinel staff tries the food during the first day of the Lodi Grape Festival in Lodi Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Buy this photo

Testing tasty treats at Grape Festival Reporter John Bays tries the Mangolada from Rancho San Miguel as the Lodi News-Sentinel staff tries the food during the first day of the Lodi Grape Festival in Lodi Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Buy this photo

Testing tasty treats at Grape Festival Reporter John Bays and classified ads representative Chrystle Roth sample food as the Lodi News-Sentinel staff tries the food during the first day of the Lodi Grape Festival in Lodi Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Buy this photo