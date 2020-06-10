STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Public Health Services will hold a virtual community engagement session on today to gather feedback from residents, businesses and other individuals about a proposed draft Vaping and Flavors Ordinance.
Those who want to participate in the session can register online at https://bit.ly/SJCflavors. To join the webinar in progress, visit https://bit. ly/3gLGVhv.
The session will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., and the draft ordinance can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/STOPP
INFO.
Participants who comment during the session will also be asked to submit comments in writing by June 19 at 5 p.m. Those who do not participate in the session but want to comment must submit them by June 19 at 5 p.m. as well.
— Wes Bowers
Pacific offering online music camps
STOCKTON — University of the Pacific is offering a series of online summer music camps to help young musicians in the region improve their skills or learn new ones. Age groups are for the 2019-20 school year.
• Piano Camp for high school students will be offered from June 22 to 25.
• Senior Brass, Woodwinds, Strings, Percussion and Vocal Camp for eighth-graders through high school seniors will be offered from July 13 to 16.
• Music Business Camp for high school students will be offered from July 20 to 22.
Young musicians will be able to connect with other music students and receive guidance and instruction from faculty at the university’s Conservatory of Music.
For more information or to register for a session, leave a message at 209-946-2416, email musiccamp@pacific.edu or visit www.tinyurl.com/pacific-music-camp.
— K. Cathey