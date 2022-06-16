Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne has squeaked by two opponents in the race for San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 4 this week.
The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters released its latest election results update Tuesday night, and Kuehne, who was sitting in third since the polls closed on June 7, has edged Steve Colangelo and Steve Ding with 19.52% of the vote.
It’s a slight increase from the 18.59% Kuehne garnered last week.
The ROV’s office reported Tuesday that 54,468 ballots have now been counted, with 53,994 left to tabulate.
Colangelo and Ding, who both had more than 20% of the vote early on, have now dropped to 19.3% and 18.75%, respectively for second and third in the running.
Lodi Unified School District teacher Nancy St. Clair has held onto fourth with 18.49%, an increase from the 16.92% she had received last week.
Paul Brennan and Former San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore have collected 12.49% and 11.44% of the vote, respectively.
Those ballts left to count include vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots, conditional voter registration provisional ballots and unprocessed ballots that have been damaged, need to be remade, or require further review, the ROV’s office said.
Lodi Unified Board of Education member Ron Freitas has maintained his lead over San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar with 54.08% of the vote, a slight decline from the 54.43% he had last week.
Salazar has garnered 45.92%, a small bump from the 45.57% she had after polls closed.
According to the California Secretary of State’s Office, Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, has also increased his lead over his seven opponents for the U.S. Congressional District’s 9th District seat.
Harder has now garnered 39% of the vote, an increase of the 36.4% he had as of last Thursday.
San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti remains in second with 28.2%, a slight decline from the 29.4% he had last week.
Lodi resident Jim Shoemaker also lost some ground, slipping from 14.6% last Thursday to 13.3%. The remaining five candidates all have less than 10% of the votes tallied.
The Secretary of State’s office is reporting that voter turnout in San Joaquin County is up to 14% for the June primary, a jump from the 6% reported last Thursday.
Despite the jump, the county’s reporting status is still one of the lowest in the state, with only Lake and Mendocino counties reporting smaller turnout numbers so far.
The ROV’s office will update its election results every Tuesday at 9 p.m., and totals will vary each week depending on scanning activities and ballots that need to be duplicated due to a ballot barcode printing issue.
You can visit www.tinyurl.com/SJCJune7results for updated numbers.
