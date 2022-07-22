LODI — The San Joaquin County Historical Museum will host the traveling exhibit “Pollinators: Keeping Company With Flowers” from Aug. 20 through Oct. 16 at Micke Grove Regional Park, 11793 Micke Grove Road.
Visitors are invited to discover the world’s tiniest workers through photography and learn how pollinating insects are vitally important to our lives and environments. The exhibit features nine sections, including Bees and Wasps, Butterflies and Moths, Flies, Beetles, How To Garden For Pollinators, and How To Observe Pollinators.
A grand opening will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20. A community market made up of local vendors including La Belle Nue Wine, Stonum Winery and Vineyards, Bombae + Co. Beeswax Candles, and more will showcase their wares made possible by the work of pollinating insects. Food will be provided by KikBasil, and there will be activities for children.
Admission on Aug. 20 will be $5 for all guests, and children younger than 5 will enter for free. Parking in Micke Grove Park is $6 per vehicle. Museum members can park for free.
Amtrak San Joaquins running ‘Battle of the Bay’ train
STOCKTON — San Joaquin Valley residents will be able to take a discounted special event train to the “Battle of the Bay” baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants on Aug. 7.
Amtrak San Joaquins tickets to the Oakland Coliseum will include an automatic 50% discount. Travelers can also apply additional discounts, including the Disabled Rider Discount, Veteran and Active Military Discounts, Student Discount, and others available on the Amtrak San Joaquins promotions page.
The “Battle of the Bay” game begins at 1:07 p.m., and Train 711 has been modified to travel all the way to the Oakland Coliseum, past its usual stop at Jack London Square. It is scheduled to arrive at 10:39 a.m. After the game, Amtrak Train 718 will depart directly from the Oakland Coliseum at 5:25 p.m.
For an additional fee of only $10, travelers aboard the 711 train can purchase the Battle of the Bay food bundle, which includes a hotdog and 12-ounce beer of any choice, available for pickup in the Café Car.
San Joaquin County Supervisors seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 12.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Sept. 13 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
- California Correctional Health Care Facility Citizen’s Advisory Committee — One board of supervisors nominee.
- Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council — One member.
- Thornton Community Center Advisory Board — One at-large representative.
- Workforce Development Board - One fourth supervisorial district business representative, one human services agency representative and one vocational rehabilitation program department of rehabilitation representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.