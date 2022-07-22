LODI — The San Joaquin County Historical Museum will host the traveling exhibit “Pollinators: Keeping Company With Flowers” from Aug. 20 through Oct. 16 at Micke Grove Regional Park, 11793 Micke Grove Road.

Visitors are invited to discover the world’s tiniest workers through photography and learn how pollinating insects are vitally important to our lives and environments. The exhibit features nine sections, including Bees and Wasps, Butterflies and Moths, Flies, Beetles, How To Garden For Pollinators, and How To Observe Pollinators.

Recommended for you