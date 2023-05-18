Summer is fast approaching, and that means the Lodi Certified Farmers Market returns to downtown today.
More than 65 growers, producers, artists, crafters and food vendors will line School Street between Elm and Walnut streets every Thursday through Aug. 31.
According to the Lodi Chamber of Commerce the market is one of the top five in California, attracting 5,000 visitors every Thursday evening.
Not only will visitors have dozens of produce, cheese and meat vendors from which to choose, but they’ll also be able to have an ice cold brew at the beer garden, located at the corner of School and Walnut streets.
Those looking to enjoy some of Lodi’s finest wines can do so at the wine garden located at the corner of School and Elm streets as well.
Live music will be performed, located near the gardens.
A lineup of this year’s entertainers will be available online at www.lodichamber.com/farmers-market in the coming days, the chamber said, If you decide to ride your bicycle to the market, Bike Lodi will offer free valet service at the Post Office driveway on Oak Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.