- 61,901 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 6,031 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 295 in Woodbridge and 223 in Lockeford. There have been 853 deaths, including 124 in Lodi's two ZIP codes. 57,842 may have recovered; there were 3,206 active cases. On Friday, 227 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 76 COVID-19 patients in intensive care; 34 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 7 of those in the ICU.
- 85,392 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 2,380 in Galt and 83 in Isleton. There have been 1,239 deaths, including 30 in Galt. 74,278 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 365 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
- 1,637 total cases in Calaveras County, with 23 deaths. 1,497 patients were considered recovered. On Friday, 3 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
- 1,435 total cases in Amador County, with 28 deaths. 1,360 have been released from isolation. On Friday, 13 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 45,599 cases in Stanislaus County, with 822 deaths. 41,974 patients may have recovered.
- 73,115 cases in Alameda County, with 959 deaths.
- 56,575 cases in Contra Costa County, with 528 deaths.
- 3,205,947 total cases in California, with 39,578 deaths.
- 25,907,343 cases in the United States, with 436,257 deaths.
- 102,002,130 cases worldwide, with 2,204,142 deaths. 56,368,326 patients may have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.