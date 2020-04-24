On Friday, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park and Director of Emergency Services Marcia Cunningham eased some restrictions for faith-based organizations, golf courses, real estate transactions and landscape architects.
Under the revised order, which went into effect at noon Friday, faith-based organizations are now allowed to hold "drive-in" services, but they must be outdoors, and only people from the same household may attend per vehicle.
Individuals must stay inside their cars during the entire service, and all social distancing protocols are still required.
Golf courses will be allowed to reopen with limited operations, including: All clubhouse and indoor facilities, locker rooms, public seating and practice putting greens will remain closed; Water dispensers, bunker rakes and ball washers will be removed; Tee time intervals will be extended with players waiting in cars until tee time; Increased golf course sanitation measures; Social distancing protocols for players and staff is required to the best extent possible.
Serious potential home buyers, or those who have provided verification of funds or lender prequalification letters, will be allowed to view a house in-person before the current resident has moved out.
In-person showings must be by appointment with no more than two visitors at a time from the same household and one individual showing the unit. All social distancing protocols are still required.
The order also provides guidance to arborists, landscapers and gardeners on physical distancing protocols that must be implemented. Social distancing practices are maintained while providing any service and during payment. Any shared equipment is cleaned between users. Crewmembers who are not members of the same household must not travel in the same vehicle.
“The County continues to work extensively with our public and private partners to maintain strict guidelines while exploring ways to gradually open the County back up for business,” Park said. “We will closely monitor public response allowed in this updated Order to see if other areas of the county can be opened up. I’ve requested that the Sheriff and all chiefs of police in the County ensure compliance and enforcement of this Order. It should be noted that any violation of this Order constitutes an imminent threat to public health. While enforcement through education is preferable, other means of enforcement may be employed, as deemed appropriate by law enforcement agencies.”