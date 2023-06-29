LODI — Need a life jacket? The Lodi Fire Department has launched its free life jacket loan program, available to anyone who needs one to go out on the water.
“Our goal is to create an opportunity for everyone to be safe on the water,” the department stated in a Facebook post.
Area residents can pick up a life jacket at the station located at Lodi Lake, and return it by the end of the day.
“Life jackets save lives, so don’t just pack it, wear your jacket,” the department post states. “Everyone should wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when on a boat, and anyone who needs a bit more support should wear one when going into the water.”
The Lodi Fire Foundation assisted with building the permanent stands, and the signs were from California State Parks.
