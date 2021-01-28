LODI — The Lodi branch of the American Association of University Women is offering a $1,000 college scholarship to a senior girl from each Lodi Unified high school.
The instructions and application are available online at www.aauwlodi.org. Students must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.
Applications must be postmarked no later than March 5.
— Wes Bowers
McNerney to host virtual COVID-19 town hall
STOCKTON — To address issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other concerns of the constituents of California’s 9th Congressional District, Congressman Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, will hold a virtual town hall from 6 to 7 p.m. today. McNerney will be joined by Dr. David Relman of Stanford University.
To join online, visit www.tinyurl.com/mcnerney-covid-mtg, and use the Passcode 566966.
To join by phone, call 669-900-6833, and use Webinar ID 844 0993 5752 and Passcode 566966.
— Wes Bowers
COVID-19 vaccination event for veterans
STOCKTON — A COVID-19 vaccination event for local veterans 65 and older will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Robert Cabral Agricultural Center, 2101 E. Earhart Ave., Stockton.
Registration is required at www.tinyurl.com/COVIDvets. Veterans will receive a timeframe to arrive for their vaccination. People who do not meet veteran status, are not 65 and older, and are not residents of San Joaquin County will be turned away.
Veteran identification and age verification will be conducted prior to entry. Only those who have signed up through this service will be admitted into the event. COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including masks and physical distancing.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations, visit www.sjready.org.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Unified, county to host virtual conference for women
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Office of Education and Lodi Unified School District will offer “Women Together: Today and Tomorrow” from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 via Zoom, a free, virtual conference focused on the support, leadership development, and career advancement of women.
Current and future leaders of all genders and sectors — from business, nonprofits, government agencies, and more — are invited. California State Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton, will join conference attendees for a conversation during the virtual lunch break.
Following the conference, attendees will be invited to join a growing inclusive and innovative network built on mentorship; personal and professional growth; and development opportunities that will continue the important work being done to improve gender equity in the workplace.
To register, visit www.bit.ly/WomenTogether2021.
— Wes Bowers
Virtual finance lessons available for students
FRESNO — Junior Achievement of Northern California is launching a free virtual version of its personal finance program for tweens and teens: “JA Finance Park Virtual.” The online program offers self-guided curriculum designed for middle and high school students in the seventh to 12th grades.
Registration is open until Feb. 4, and the first round of the program will last through April, when participating students will be able to complete the JA Finance Park simulation. Interactive lessons and activities cover the ins and outs of personal finance with weekly checkins, and JA-trained volunteers host “drop-in” sessions via video conference where students can get guidance and additional resources.
Thanks to the support of Junior Achievement’s funding partners, including the Taco Bell Foundation, the program is being offered at no cost to participants.
For more information or to register, visit www.tinyurl.com/JAFP-Virtual.
— K. Cathey