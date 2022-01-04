Man killed by train near Downtown Lodi

Lockeford Street was closed to traffic at the North Sacramento Street intersection for more than an hour Tuesday after a train struck a man standing on the railroad tracks.
The collision occurred at 1:30 p.m., and first responders taped off the roadway east of Sacramento Street to investigate.
According to Union Pacific Railroad, the train’s crew was not injured.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
This was the first train fatality in Lodi in nearly two years.
On July 28, 2020, a man was struck and killed by a northbound UPRR train near the Lodi Transit Station. On Feb. 23 of that year, a southbound UPRR train struck and killed a 64-year-old Lewiston man who was sitting on the tracks near East Pine and South Sacramento streets.
The accident remains under investigation, UPRR said.