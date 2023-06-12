LODI — Tickets are now available for “The Witch’s Princess” by Don Zolidis, to be performed by teen students who have completed Changing faces Theater Company’s summer acting intensive.

When Princess Alessandra’s father, the king, offers her hand in marriage to the knight who can slay the evil bog witch and lift the curse, there’s only one thing for the princess to do: Sneak out of the castle and kill the witch herself to avoid marriage. But she’s not dumb and she’s not going alone, because she’s first assembling a crack crew of the deadliest monsters in myth and legend to help.