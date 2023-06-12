LODI — Tickets are now available for “The Witch’s Princess” by Don Zolidis, to be performed by teen students who have completed Changing faces Theater Company’s summer acting intensive.
When Princess Alessandra’s father, the king, offers her hand in marriage to the knight who can slay the evil bog witch and lift the curse, there’s only one thing for the princess to do: Sneak out of the castle and kill the witch herself to avoid marriage. But she’s not dumb and she’s not going alone, because she’s first assembling a crack crew of the deadliest monsters in myth and legend to help.
LOCKEFORD — The next meeting of the Lockeford Municipal Advisory Committee is June 15 at 7 p.m. at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road.
The committee will receive updates from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and the Mokelumne Rural Fire District.
It will also receive a presentation on fireworks safety in unincorporated areas of the county.
One way traffic at Rio Vista Bridge
RIO VISTA — Caltrans has scheduled one-way traffic control along Highway 12 at the Rio Vista Bridge June 13-15 to allow crews to safely inspect the structure. Crews will be working on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
