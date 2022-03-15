Tokay High students will showcase their knowledge at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

A select group of Tokay High School students will have the opportunity to showcase their knowledge of climate change at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory later this year.
Their work includes creating a carbon cleanup map of the San Joaquin Delta and how to convert biomass into something that can be stored underground.
If this type of classwork sounds like nothing you have ever studied in school, it’s because you haven’t.
Tokay High School science teacher Jennifer Robinson Buck is one of a handful of educators in California using the Carbon Cleanup Initiative educational toolkit developed by the Livermore Lab Foundation for the spring semester.
The curriculum was made available to Buck through a partnership between the foundation and the San Joaquin County Office of Education
Buck said while her students were concerned about climate change, many of them did not know exactly what it was or how it could be solved before she introduced the curriculum this semester.
“It’s four units, and it’s pushed out as a large-scale slideshow with 130 slides,” Buck said. “It’s supposed to be 14 hours of expected learning, which is pretty overwhelming for kids, so I thought I’d teach one unit one day at a time over the course of three weeks.”
Curriculum includes material on ocean acidification, or the ongoing decrease in pH levels in the Earth’s oceans, and poring over the Lawrence Livermore Lab Foundation’s “Getting to Neutral” publication that outlines how California can become carbon neutral by 2045.
To reach carbon neutrality, the foundation said, the state needs to eliminate all carbon dioxide emissions, as well as all emissions already in the air.
The “fun part” of the Carbon Cleanup Initiative, Buck said, is the third unit of the curriculum, where her students are split into groups to create carbon clean-up maps.
“In this part, they had to designate areas in the Delta that are unique sites for altering biomass, or doing a direct capture of carbon to convert gas into liquid carbon and storing it deep in the earth,” Buck said. “A lot of them chose ag lands, because a lot of the nature out there can be changed into biofuels.”
Biomass is renewable organic material from plants and animals, and biofuel is any fuel that can be derived from it, such as wood, soybeans and algae.
The students finished creating their carbon maps last week, and when they return to campus from spring break on March 28, the next unit involves creating public service announcements.
Buck said students will film short, informational videos about climate change and the Carbon Cleanup Initiative on Flipgrid, which will then be turned into the lab foundation.
She said the foundation could possibly use some of the PSAs on its website later this year.
“They’ve been highly engaged,” Buck said of her students. “The last couple of weeks before the break were challenging, but they really enjoyed it because each unit has some sort of authenticity. They’ve seen how hard the ultimate goal of eliminating carbon emission will be.”
The curriculum is currently only offered to educators in San Joaquin and Kern counties, and Buck is hoping the SJCOE and foundation will continue to provide the curriculum next year.
For more information about the Carbon Cleanup Initiative or the Livermore Lab Foundation, visit carboncleanupinitiative.org, or livermorelabfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.