Briefs: Lodi police ask for help to find missing elderly man

LODI — The Lodi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 81-year-old Raymond Huggins, who was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday when he left his home in the 1100 block of Part Chelsea Circle.
He was last seen driving a gray Hyundai Genesis with the license plate 7ZZW552. He was wearing a blue flannel jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6728.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Adopt-A-Child Angel Cards available
LODI — Each year, Lodi Adopt-A-Child brightens the Christmas holidays for local children in need with gifts donated by the community.
The Lodi nonprofit has its Angel Cards — each listing a child’s Christmas wishes and needs — available for the community. Gifts must be purchased and returned to Adopt-A-Child by Sunday, Dec. 6. Cash donations are also welcome.
Angel Cards are available at the Lodi Adopt-A-Child office at 100 E. Pine St. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Dec. 6.
For more information, call 209-333-1056.
— K. Cathey
Trio rob Lodi store; police seek information
LODI — At about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 6, three men wearing masks, dark hooded sweatshirts and blue jeans entered a store in the 300 block of South Central Avenue and brandished a handgun at the clerk. The trio then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Hitchcock at 209-333-6871, or Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746.
— Wes Bowers
Woodbridge Fire District to hold board meeting
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Fire District Board of Directors will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 via Zoom.
To join the meeting, call 209-369-1945 or email diana.tidwell@woodbridgefire.org no later than 5 p.m. today.
— Wes Bowers
CHP to begin maximum enforcement period
SACRAMENTO — To encourage safe travel, the California Highway Patrol will enact a maximum enforcement period at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, ending at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.
During the enforcement period, CHP officers will be actively looking for unsafe driving practices as well as helping motorists in need.
During the 2019 Thanksgiving enforcement period, 42 people died on California roadways. Of the 27 who died within CHP jurisdiction, 11 were not wearing seat belts. The CHP also made 867 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
— Wes Bowers
RTD offers limited service on Thanksgiving
STOCKTON — On Thanksgiving Day, San Joaquin Regional Transit District will not operate its regular fixed-route service (Local, BRT, Intercity, Hopper, and Commuter Services). RTD's administrative offices, call center, and the Downtown Transit Center will be closed.
RTD Van Go! will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that day. Passengers may book a ride up to two days in advance using the RTD Van Go! app, which is available for download from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For more information about Van Go!, visit www.sjrtd.com/VanGo.
On Friday, Nov. 27, RTD will resume regular weekday service for all routes. RTD’s administrative offices and call center will reopen on Monday.
For more information, visit www.sjrtd.com or call 209-943-1111.
— Special to the News-Sentinel